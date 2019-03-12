Fossil Foundation, Pearson, Accenture, Unreasonable Group Launch Collaboration to Redesign the New Economy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fossil Foundation, Pearson, and Accenture’s The Dock have joined the Unreasonable Group to launch Unreasonable FUTURE — a bold multi-year initiative that brings together disruptive innovators and entrepreneurs to design a future in which people and technology work side-by-side to solve workplace challenges and unlock human potential everywhere.

“Addressing the global wealth gap is one of the grand challenges of our time, and with the very nature of jobs on the cusp of drastic change, we must find a way to ensure the workplace of tomorrow is inclusive and equitable,” Daniel Epstein, founder and CEO of Unreasonable Group said. “Unreasonable FUTURE will bring together a hand-picked portfolio of entrepreneurs leveraging advanced technologies to ensure future generations thrive in the new economy. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with Fossil Foundation, Pearson, and Accenture’s The Dock to help design a future that will work for everyone.”

The hand-picked selection of ventures will include companies creating the future of learning and up-skilling so that underserved youth and those whose jobs are being replaced by technology will find pathways to new opportunities in the digital era. The portfolio also includes entrepreneurs using disruptive technologies to develop human potential in the workplace of tomorrow. By bringing them together, the goal is to rewrite the narrative of what it means for all humans to thrive in a new, more equitable economy.

“We’re on a mission to unleash the power of underserved youth. During this time of rapid technological and economic change, we have an opportunity to co-design a future in which youth thrive in new ways,” Janiece Evans-Page, VP of Fossil Group Global Philanthropy and Sustainability said. “Unreasonable Future will help reshape the pathways whereby youth learn, work and succeed, with a goal of impacting one million young lives by 2021.”

“Preparing people for the jobs of the future is critical to Pearson’s mission of helping everyone make progress in their lives through learning,” said Jennifer Young, Director of Innovation and Partnerships at Pearson. "We’re excited to take on this challenge together with Unreasonable Group, The Fossil Foundation and Accenture's The Dock to equip millions of learners worldwide with the skills, knowledge and insights needed to prepare them for the future of work."

“We live in unprecedented times. Advances in technology are transforming the way in which we work and live and jobs are evolving at speed. As intelligent systems and machines reshape the nature of work, people will need entirely new skill sets,” Ryan Shanks, Managing Director, Accenture’s The Dock, said. “It’s a race between education and technology. We have a responsibility to create an inclusive future of work and so I am delighted that The Dock, together with Accenture’s Talent & Organization practice, is now working with the Unreasonable Future team to build a future where people gain the motivation, means and opportunity to thrive in a digital economy.”

The first Unreasonable FUTURE program will take place from March 27 - April 7, at a private venue outside of San Jose, California. A full list of ventures, mentors, and specialists participating in Unreasonable FUTURE can be found here. Additional details about the program can be found on the website.

Fossil Foundation

Fossil Foundation unleashes the power of underserved youth around the world. Their partners are social innovators who are human-centered in their approach and future-focused in their vision. They are at the forefront of reimagining learning and creating pathways to better prepare the world’s youth for success in the new economy. Created and supported by Fossil Group, Fossil Foundation has improved more than 750,000 young lives across more than 24 countries worldwide. Visit FossilFoundation.org or contact info@fossilfoundation.org.

Pearson

Pearson is the world’s learning company with more than 24,000 employees in nearly 60 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more, visit www.pearson.com

Accenture’s The Dock

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

The Dock is Accenture’s flagship R&D and Global Innovation Centre based in Dublin, Ireland where design, business and technology come together under one roof. The Dock is home to a diverse team of 300 creative problem-solvers made up of highly talented experts in design, engineering, artificial intelligence and IoT. The multi-disciplinary team at The Dock research, incubate, prototype and pilot digital and emerging technologies together with clients and partners to pioneer new ways to fulfil human needs using emerging technology. To learn more follow us @AccentureDock and visit www.accenture.com/thedock.

Unreasonable Group

Unreasonable envisions a world in which the most valuable and influential companies are those solving humanity’s most pressing challenges. Through running worldwide immersive programs for growth-stage entrepreneurs, unique partnerships with multinationals, a globally-oriented private equity fund, an extensive international community of serial business leaders as mentors, and advanced storytelling and media activities, Unreasonable is designed to exclusively support entrepreneurs positioned to bend history in the right direction. For more, visit www.unreasonablegroup.com.