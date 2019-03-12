Abry Partners Invests in Dr. Dental Management to Drive Growth and Expansion

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abry Partners (Abry), a Boston-based private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a strategic investment in Framingham, Mass.-based Dr. Dental Management, LLC (Dr. Dental), a dental management service organization that provides comprehensive management and administrative services to Dr. Dental-branded offices.

Dr. Dental has a unique playbook for growth, successfully scaling the company exclusively through new site openings to become one of the largest dental management service organizations in New England, with 100 active dentists treating over 250,000 patients a year. With this infusion of capital from Abry, Dr. Dental will continue to expand organically by opening new locations but will now also target strategic acquisitions of dental practices and groups throughout the Northeast.

Dr. Dental was founded in 2004 by the brother and sister team Alex Faigel, CEO, and Dr. Julia Faigel, DMD, clinical director, with the mission of providing quality dental care and great service at a lower cost in convenient neighborhood locations. The organization has grown from a single location to now 44 locations with 250 operatories throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

The Dr. Dental management service organization supports its patient-care locations in all non-clinical aspects of dental practice, including staffing, patient scheduling, billing and collections, financial reporting and analysis, group purchasing, payroll, marketing, education and training. This suite of services enables affiliated dentists to focus exclusively on delivering high-quality patient care, making Dr. Dental one of the leading brands as measured by patient satisfaction in the Northeast.

"Abry's investment in Dr. Dental is a true testament to our company and the dedication of our doctors and their loyal patients," said Alex Faigel, Dr. Dental’s co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to build on our recent growth with Abry Partners and look forward to all that we can achieve together. By combining our first-rate reputation and expertise in organic growth with Abry Partners’ resources and guidance for strategic acquisitions, we see Dr. Dental achieving record growth and rapidly expanding its footprint over the next few years.”

The funds will also be used to hire additional management and administration staff, and expand marketing and brand awareness for Dr. Dental and its affiliates. Dr. Julia Faigel and Alex Faigel will continue in their current management roles and run day-to-day operations.

"We see a very bright future for Dr. Dental," said T.J. Rose of Abry Partners. "Alex, Julia and their team have built a strong business ripe for further growth. This investment perfectly aligns with Abry’s multi-site healthcare specialty platform – including dermatology, dental, autism and urgent care – and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to help accelerate growth organically by expanding with new locations and through acquisitions."

About Dr. Dental Management

Headquartered in Framingham, Mass., Dr. Dental is a leading Dental Management Service Organization (“DSO”) in New England. Dr. Dental has 44 branded locations across four states (Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey). Dr. Dental is focused on providing quality and affordable care for all and has established itself as a leader in patient satisfaction. For more information, visit www.mydrdental.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced media, communications, and information services sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $80 billion of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, growth financings and recapitalizations. Currently, Abry manages over $12.0 billion of capital in its active funds.