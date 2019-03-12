AmWINS Group, Inc. and Alliant Work Together to Service Waste Clients’ Needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, is working with Alliant Insurance Services to service the needs of waste clients nationwide.

Alliant’s WasteAssure clients, come April 1, will have the ability to secure coverage through the WasteHaulers program offered by AmWINS Program Underwriters (“APU”), a managing general agency within AmWINS’ Underwriting division. The WasteHaulers program offers comprehensive coverages for a wide variety of clients engaged in the disposal, transport, storage and treatment of non-hazardous waste, ranging from landfills and recycling operations to sanitation contractors and medical waste treatment facilities.

“We are excited to work together to assist our retail agents with all of their waste program needs,” said Ben Francavilla, President of AmWINS Program Underwriters. “We have expertise in this unique market and are looking forward to addressing the needs of clients engaged in non-hazardous waste service activity.”

APU’s WasteHaulers program is available in 46 states and is written on an admitted basis by an A+XV rated A.M. Best Company.

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance brokers by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $15.3 billion dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

About AmWINS Program Underwriters

AmWINS Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 35 programs, generating premiums in excess of $350 million. For more information, visit www.amwins.com/apu.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.