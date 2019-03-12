Eros International to Release Andhadhun in China

ISLE OF MAN, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or “the Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced the planned release of Andhadhun in China in the coming months. Andhadhun is a 2018 Indian black comedy crime thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan. Eros and Viacom18 Studios will release the film in association with Tang Media Partners, a leading Chinese film distributor. The engaging thriller starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte was originally released theatrically in India and internationally on October 5, 2018 to widespread critical acclaim. The film was produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, and distributed internationally by Eros International.

The film, to be titled Piano Player for the Chinese audiences, is also the first China release for director, Sriram Raghavan. He commented, “I am super thrilled that Andhadhun is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s CARAVAN playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller.”

Speaking on the announcement, Kumar Ahuja, President of Business Development, Eros International Media Ltd, said, “Eros is a pioneer in releasing the biggest hits of Bollywood in significant markets across the globe. China being a home to many Bollywood lovers, has made Andhadhun one of the most anticipated release. Fans in the country can now witness the magic of Andhadhun unfold in theatres across the country.”

Kevin Tang, CEO, Tang Media Partners, adds, “I am honoured to bring this highly rated film into China. This film will be the first India movie of its genre that is released in China. We will do our best job in its marketing and distribution campaign.”

