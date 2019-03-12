Cantine Riunite & CIV Announces the Appointment of Frederick Wildman and Sons as Its U.S. Importer

CAMPEGINE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today it has been announced that after more than 50 years Cantine Riunite & CIV and Banfi Vintners have reached an agreement to conclude their long standing partnership in the U.S. after a transition period ending on June 10, 2019.

Banfi Vintners has been the exclusive U.S. importer of the Riunite brand portfolio since 1967, during this timeframe Riunite has held the #1 imported wine brand position for over a decade and still today holds the distinction of being on the list of top selling imported wines.

“On behalf of Cantine Riunite & CIV Board of Directors, employees and all associates, I would like to thank the Mariani family and all Banfi Vintner Associates for their collaborative partnership over many years and wish them the very best for their future business” said Vanni Lusetti, General Manager Cantine Riunite & CIV.

At the same time it has been announced that Cantine Riunite & CIV has entered into a partnership with Frederick Wildman and Sons. Effective June 11, 2019, Frederick Wildman will provide sales and marketing services for its entire portfolio throughout the United States.

Frederick Wildman and Sons will maintain its existing fine wine division while adding a dedicated division for the newly represented brands.

“Frederick Wildman is recognized as one of North America’s preeminent importers with a portfolio of fine wines and specialty spirits. We are very excited and honored to enter into this new relationship and address together with the Frederick Wildman and Sons team the challenges and opportunities of the dynamic and rapidly evolving wine industry,” Vanni Lusetti continued.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Argentina, California and other leading regions. FWS represents over 80 brands including Champagne Pol Roger, Château Fuissé, Famille Hugel, Olivier Leflaive, Pascal Jolivet and the fine wines of GIV including Santi, Nino Negri, Re Manfredi, Castello Monaci, and Tenuta Rapitalà. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

ABOUT CANTINE RIUNITE & CIV

In 1950 a group of 9 wine producers from the Province of Reggio Emilia set up Cantine Cooperative Riunite. Eleven years later, 4 wineries from the Province of Modena followed their lead and founded CIV. In 2002, Cantine Riunite bought Cantine Maschio, leading Prosecco producer ranking among the top 3 in Italy. Cantine Riunite & CIV was founded in 2008 and became the hub of Lambrusco production and one of Italy’s leading wine companies. With 4,500 hectares of vines in Emilia and Prosecco areas, Cantine Riunite & CIV is the undisputed leader in the production of sparkling and “frizzante” wines in Italy. Cantine Riunite & CIV includes globally recognized wine brands Riunite, Cantine Maschio, Fratelli Cella, Albinea Canali and Movendo. For more information, visit www.riuniteciv.com.