Frederick Wildman and Sons Announces Its Appointment as U.S. Importer for Cantine Riunite & CIV along with Bolla and Fontana Candida from GIV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frederick Wildman and Sons has entered into a partnership with Cantine Riunite & CIV. Effective June 11, 2019, Frederick Wildman will provide sales and marketing services for the Cantine Riunite & CIV portfolio throughout the United States along with Bolla and Fontana Candida from GIV. Founded in 1934, Frederick Wildman is recognized as one of North America’s preeminent importers with a portfolio of fine wines and specialty spirits. Cantine Riunite started producing wine in 1950 as a consortium in the Province of Reggio Emilia and has since grown to be one of Italy’s most admired wine producers.

“This new relationship brings diversity to our outstanding portfolio along with new resources and investment for further transformational growth,” said Frederick Wildman President and COO Marc Hirten. Frederick Wildman and Sons will maintain the current best in class distributor partnerships such as Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and MS Walker, plus add the highly successful Riunite network including Republic National Distributing Company, Breakthru Beverage Group and Empire Merchants.

Frederick Wildman and Sons will maintain its existing fine wine division while adding a dedicated division for the newly represented brands. This will allow Frederick Wildman and Sons to continue calling on the premier dining segment along with a significant increase in focus on independent retailers and leading national accounts in both the on-premise and off-premise channels. For over 80 years Frederick Wildman’s fine wine portfolio has gained the respect of sommeliers, leading restaurateurs and fine wine retailers across the US. Our fine wine division will be enhanced through incremental resources including the addition of connoisseur wine ambassadors. This will allow us to further meet the needs of the preeminent fine wine retailers everywhere.

Corrado Casoli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Frederick Wildman and Sons, expressed on behalf of the Italian shareholder, Gruppo Italiano Vini, his satisfaction for this important achievement of Frederick Wildman reporting that “thanks to this transaction the company earns a top position among US wine importers with the unique characteristic of offering both premium fine wines and highly distributed wines for US consumers.”

Pascal Jolivet commented on behalf of the French shareholders that “this is a momentous day in the continued growth of Frederick Wildman and Sons. These brands have tremendous marketplace importance in the US, which will benefit the entire portfolio including our fine wine business.”

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Argentina, California and other leading regions. FWS represents over 80 brands including Champagne Pol Roger, Château Fuissé, Famille Hugel, Olivier Leflaive, Pascal Jolivet and the fine wines of GIV including Santi, Nino Negri, Re Manfredi, Castello Monaci, and Tenuta Rapitalà. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

ABOUT CANTINE RIUNITE & CIV

In 1950 a group of 9 wine producers from the Province of Reggio Emilia set up Cantine Cooperative Riunite. Eleven years later, 4 wineries from the Province of Modena followed their lead and founded CIV. In 2002, Cantine Riunite bought Cantine Maschio, leading Prosecco producer ranking among the top 3 in Italy. Cantine Riunite & CIV was founded in 2008 and became the hub of Lambrusco production and one of Italy’s leading wine companies. With 4,500 hectares of vines in Emilia and Prosecco areas, Cantine Riunite & CIV is the undisputed leader in the production of sparkling and “frizzante” wines in Italy. Cantine Riunite & CIV includes globally recognized wine brands Riunite, Cantine Maschio, Fratelli Cella, Albinea Canali and Movendo. For more information, visit www.riuniteciv.com.

ABOUT GRUPPO ITALIANO VINI (GIV)

Gruppo Italiano Vini, number one in Italy and among the world’s leaders in the production and marketing of fine wines, is the torchbearer throughout the world for authentic Italian wine culture. The style of GIV wines springs from 15 historical wineries, located in Italy’s most dedicated region, and in 1,651 hectares of vines. Their goal is to develop the individual local structures with respect for the land for social and environmental sustainability. For more information, visit gruppoitalianovini.it.