Online Tech's Services Enable Leading Municipal Transportation Technology Partner to Expand in the Private Sector

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Online Tech, a leader in secure, compliant hybrid cloud services, has a valued channel partner that proudly leverages Online Tech’s cloud environment as the foundation for their specialized transportation software and hardware business. Online Tech recently collaborated with the partner to help them win the business of a major media and entertainment conglomerate, a process that took 12 months to complete.

The channel partner provides specialized hardware and software that helps run some of the largest transit agencies in North America, including those in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Oakland. The partner originally sought out Neverfail, whose cloud infrastructure assets were recently acquired by Online Tech, to help them accelerate the traditionally slow government procurement process and meet the ISO certification required by transit agencies to ensure public safety.

The successful ongoing relationship between the partner and Online Tech was critical to the partner’s rapidly increased time to market with new solutions that attracted its new private sector end customer. The partner’s use of a powerful VMware-based private cloud and infrastructure services from Online Tech were favorably perceived by one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies. Online Tech’s partner will now deliver intelligent transit system technology for the end client’s extensive network of railways, buses and vehicles serving a dozen theme parks that cater to millions of tourists each year.

“Our partner’s new customer has enterprise resource planning and transportation technology needs that are quite similar to those of a large, busy city. They must safely, efficiently and reliably transport a huge number of guests to ensure a great visitor experience,” said Jason Duchnowski, Channel Chief at Online Tech. “Our relationship was critical to growing their business with this new client, allowing them to demonstrate that they have the latest innovative technology and the ability to be timely and responsive.”

For its channel partner, Online Tech provides a dedicated private cloud environment across two physical data centers, continuous application protection for production applications, and a private MPLS environment. The infrastructure provided by Online Tech provides a higher level of security and a true hybrid environment that supports the partner’s on-premise needs.

“One of the best parts of my job is helping our business partners compete and rise to the top in their markets, and this latest customer win for our channel partner is a great example,” Duchnowski said. “It’s an honor to provide the online hosting architecture and application continuity software that gives them such great flexibility while providing superior network security and critical compliance credentials.”

About Online Tech

Online Tech is the leader in secure, compliant hybrid and multi-cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise organizations. Their industry-leading portal, OTPortal®, enables clients to view and manage all of their IT systems in a single pane of glass. Backed by independent HIPAA, PCI, EU-US Privacy Shield and SOC 2 audits, Online Tech delivers exceptional experiences for businesses seeking a fully managed IT-as-a-service provider. For more information, call 877-740-5028, email solutions@onlinetech.com or visit www.onlinetech.com.