Coeus Consulting Group Partners with Harrison Consulting Group to Expand Its Capabilities and Client Offerings

DEVON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeus Consulting Group, a leading boutique life science consulting firm, today announced it has entered in to a strategic partnership with the Harrison Consulting Group. The partnership represents an opportunity for both Coeus and Harrison Consulting Group to deepen their service offerings for each company’s pharma/biotech and payor clients in the areas of strategy, policy, pricing, market research and business development.

“Bill and his team have built a great reputation in the industry for their ability to help companies gain the knowledge needed to solve complex problems, and we look forward to enhancing our offerings with that expertise,” said Marc Hixson, CEO of Coeus Consulting Group.

Harrison Group, well known for serving global biopharmaceutical companies, emerging pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare service companies, places market intelligence and preparedness at the core of its engagements. Prior to founding the Harrison Consulting Group, William “Bill” Ashton was a former Fortune 100 senior executive with over 35 years’ experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical business. Retiring from a lengthy career at Amgen Inc., the world's largest biotechnology firm, Bill served in various positions including Vice President of U.S. Sales, Vice President/General Manager of the Corporate Accounts, Business Unit, and Vice President of Government Affairs and Reimbursement. In 2008, Bill brought on now partner, Mary Bowler, with more than thirty years of combined health care, investment banking, and education experience to the company. She has been instrumental in providing strategic advisory and research services to Harrison, leveraging her clinical, analytical and business acumen. Additionally, she has successfully conducted extensive market research across key channels through advisory boards, focus groups, in-depth interviews, and direct customer meetings.

As Coeus builds on its reputation as the premier, go-to market access consulting firm with emerging gene therapy and innovative medicine companies, clients will greatly benefit from the combined expertise of both organizations.

“Our mutual goal is to ensure access and reimbursement for life-changing therapeutics, while also working on payment solutions that satisfy patients, insurers and manufacturers,” added Mr. Hixson. “To that end, we will be announcing new service offerings by the third quarter of this year designed to provide those solutions.”

About Harrison Consulting Group

Harrison Consulting Group was founded by industry expert William Ashton in 2006 to assist pharmaceutical clients to optimize their commercial launch success. The company focuses on organizational readiness, commercial structure, go-to-market strategy, customer segmentation/stakeholder mapping, pricing and contracting, reimbursement, competitive analysis and partnership opportunities. In 2008, Mary Bowler was named a partner, bringing her healthcare, clinical and business expertise to the firm. For more visit www.harrisonheatlhconsultants.com.

About Coeus Consulting Group

Founded in 2009, Coeus Consulting Group is a boutique life science strategy consulting firm supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and payors in the U.S. The company creates tailored, evidence-based solutions that drive business strategy and impacts bottom lines. To learn more about Coeus and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusconsultinggroup.com.