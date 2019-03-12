InPlayer Joins Kaltura’s Video Technology Marketplace as a Premier Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InPlayer is pleased to announce that it has joined the Kaltura Video Technology Marketplace as a Premier Partner to provide a deeper level of integration with Kaltura’s platform and a seamless user experience.

This Premier Partner agreement enables Kaltura to offer InPlayer’s fully-featured paywall to all Kaltura customers who are looking for pay-per-view or subscription services. They will also take advantage of advanced features such as a sales dashboard, audience CRM, analytics, geo-restrictions, extensive language and currencies options.

The InPlayer Paywall Platform is fully integrated into the Kaltura Management Console (KMC) and Kaltura MediaSpace (KMS) solutions. With this integration, any Kaltura customer can immediately activate in-video paywall and monetization tools for their video content with few simple steps within the Kaltura Products.

“Kaltura and InPlayer have been long term partners and have collaborated on number of successful customer deployments” says George Meek, CEO of InPlayer. “We are very excited and proud to be part of the Premier Partner list. InPlayer and Kaltura together provide a feature-rich, end-to-end solution to the market – enabling content owners to turn their video offering into a profit centre with the scale and support for both live and on demand video to a global audience” adds George.

“Our main goal is to offer our customers best-of-breed technology which is served directly from their trusted video platform,” says Liad Eshkar, Managing Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Kaltura. “With the Kaltura-InPlayer payment gateway integration, we allow our education and enterprise customers to transform their Kaltura-powered video portal into a direct-to-consumer application. Our joint solution offers varied monetization and group management options, enhances video use cases for external audiences and provides a direct impact to our customers’ bottom line.”

About InPlayer

InPlayer, the world's leading pay-per-view and subscription solution, helps set up growing recurring revenue for any company that is looking to enable online sales and access management for their video, audio, files and html content. With millions of dollars in transactions managed, InPlayer has helped make thousands of live events profitable for the OTT industry, rights owners, agencies, artists and corporations around the world. Being a paywall company - purchase completion is of highest priority, which is why InPlayer never leaves any client without end-user support. More information: inplayer.com

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values — openness, flexibility, and collaboration — and is the initiator and backer of the world's leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members. More information: corp.kaltura.com