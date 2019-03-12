Northgate Selects NCR Emerald, Next Generation Grocery POS Software

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), a named leader in retail enterprise software that helps retailers run their stores, announced today that Northgate González Markets, a family-owned chain of supermarkets serving communities in Southern California, has selected NCR’s next generation point-of-sale (POS) enterprise software, NCR Emerald. Northgate will use NCR Emerald to drive its digital transformation and fundamentally transform and innovate the consumer experience.

“Northgate values our strong community of customers and we are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the customer and our associate experience,” said Harrison Lewis, CIO at Northgate. “With NCR, we believe that we have found a partner who works at our pace, truly understands the grocery business, and provides a cloud-based POS solution that will meet our current and future business needs while supporting our requirement for real-time integration.”

Retailers are moving quickly into a digital-first world to differentiate from the pure-play online retailers and engage with consumers long before they step foot in the store. With NCR Emerald, Northgate gains the benefits of a cloud-based point of sale infrastructure that will help it quickly deploy new customer-facing applications. Additionally, the open architecture of NCR Emerald will help Northgate leverage and integrate its previous investments in loyalty, payments and merchandising.

“By combining world-class enterprise POS and integrated payments with a full range of retail-specific hardware, software and services, NCR is uniquely positioned to help retailers like Northgate run their stores more efficiently, create exceptional consumer experiences and compete with online disruptors,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and Retail general manager at NCR.

About NCR Corporation

