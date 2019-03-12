Cleo Partners with Sage to Help Businesses Seamlessly Integrate Financial Management Processes

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in cloud integration software, proudly announces a technology partnership with Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions. As part of this relationship, Cleo has integrated its market-leading iPaaS platform, Cleo Integration Cloud, with Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management solution available in Sage Business Cloud.

The Sage Intacct solution helps finance professionals increase efficiency and drive growth for their organizations by automating often-tedious processes and delivering greater insight and flexibility. In much the same way, Cleo Integration Cloud provides the governance, control, and orchestration capabilities that automate and streamline the data flows supporting revenue-driving interactions.

Businesses using the Sage Intacct application connector from Cleo Integration Cloud can integrate their internal financial and accounting data flows with their external ecosystem interactions – with customers, suppliers, external trading partners, and industry exchanges – right out of the box. This enables joint customers to extend the Sage Intacct solution by seamlessly integrating it into CRM, EDI, fulfillment, and other enterprise applications and systems. The result is complete and automated end-to-end processing and visibility into mission-critical cycles, such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and load-tender-to-invoice, for improved operational outcomes and business intelligence.

“With this Cleo partnership, businesses leveraging Sage Intacct can increase their operational and transactional power by easily integrating important financial management processes into their overall business processes,” said Chris Rose, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct. “Sage Intacct helps manage all the financial heavy lifting for businesses, while Cleo takes care of the heavy lifting of integration – delivering added value as our joint customers continue to grow.”

“Today’s enterprises must have the freedom to choose and deploy cloud-based applications, such as Sage Intacct, that help expand their businesses without worrying how to integrate them into their IT infrastructure,” said Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan. “As a certified Sage Intacct Marketplace Partner, Cleo does just that. Cleo Integration Cloud extends the value of this great financial management tool and further accommodates the diverse integration needs of modern businesses. It’s truly a win-win partnership.”

Introduced in early 2018, Cleo Integration Cloud is designed to connect and integrate the dynamic network of ecosystem entities – people, partners, customers, systems, applications, things – and enable the critical data flows driving business revenue. By integrating B2B systems inside and outside a business, seamlessly connecting enterprise applications in the cloud, and enabling modern SaaS solutions to work with legacy platforms, Cleo Integration Cloud’s ecosystem-driven approach orchestrates the applicational data processes that directly impact a company’s bottom line.

Businesses interested in Cleo or Sage Intacct solutions can request more information at www.cleo.com or on the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.