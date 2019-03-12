CULedger, Sherpa Technologies Announce Collaborative Initiative to Integrate ID-Pal with MyCUID

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CULedger, a credit union service organization (CUSO) that focuses on delivering the world’s premier network of one-to-one financial exchange for credit unions, has entered into a Letter of Understanding (LOU) to collaborate with Sherpa Technologies, a CUSO simplifying digital transformation solutions for credit unions, and ID-Pal, Sherpa’s exclusive identity verification solution partner.

The LOU enables CULedger and Sherpa Technologies to collaborate on the development and delivery of a streamlined, secure authentication method and digital identity to credit union members. By utilizing CULedger’s MyCUID, members will receive a tokenized credential that is created instantly using the ID-Pal verification process.

Members can use this credential to authenticate themselves at any time they wish to engage the credit union via any channel, from in-branch to mobile banking. The credential will provide this authentication not only to the member’s own credit union, but to any other credit union or business enabled on the CULedger network.

The process removes significant friction in a variety of use cases, including a member on-boarding process and subsequent member interactions with the credit union. This new methodology eliminates the need for user IDs and passwords, or lengthy challenge question and answer sessions often imposed by contact centers when a member calls into their credit union for assistance.

Sherpa and CULedger have developed a simulator for credit unions to leverage and examine the technical feasibility of implementing the joint solution. The simulator will be on display at CUNA GAC in Washington, D.C. March 11 and 12. Live pilot implementations of the solution are slated to begin in mid-2019.

“We partnered with ID-Pal because it is a compliant, end-to-end solution that offers a comprehensive and seamless verification and member experience. Additionally, we chose to become an investor in CULedger due to its promise to deliver innovative digital experiences and open platforms to the credit union industry,” said Sherpa Technologies President/CEO Keith Riddle. “By coupling the extensive technical expertise and architectures of both firms, we can deliver a sustainable open digital identity platform and ecosystem to the industry.”

“This collaboration results in a powerful, one-stop shop solution that provides relief for credit unions struggling with member validation during an on-boarding process,” said John Ainsworth, president and CEO of CULedger. “The joint solution with Sherpa and ID-Pal provides credit unions the opportunity to integrate a next-generation verification process for members, while providing meaningful improvements to the new member experience and a significant operational expense reduction for credit unions.”

ID-Pal is an award winning KYC (Know Your Customer) solution that enables credit unions to verify a new member’s identity within seconds. ID-Pal’s multi-layered verification approach uses a combination of biometric, document and database checks to ensure a seamless member onboarding experience, robust regulatory compliance and streamlined back office process.

About CULedger

Denver-based CULedger is a credit union-owned CUSO that focuses on delivering innovative applications to credit unions through its cross-border global distributed ledger platform. In working through a national consortium made up of credit unions and trusted industry investors, CULedger has pioneered new developments related to global self-sovereign digital identity that will further enhance the trust credit unions have with their members. CULedger provides advantages to credit unions and their members by reducing risks associated with cybersecurity and fraud, improving member experience, streamlining internal processes and reducing administrative and operational costs. To learn more about CULedger, visit www.culedger.com.

About Sherpa Technologies

Sherpa Technologies is leading credit unions on a journey of digital transformation to provide integrated, seamless and personalized member experiences. Our team’s extensive knowledge can be leveraged to complement our partner credit unions with the desired insights, so they can successfully serve their members in a dynamic digital financial marketplace. Our Mosaic Platform provides a comprehensive application development framework, integrates an ever-expanding suite of vetted solutions with credit union systems and applications, and optimizes data to drive new insights, personalization and credit union growth. We invite you to learn more at sherpatech.org.