University of Southern Denmark Studies Impact of Smart Phones On Memory and Cognition Using Datacubed Health App

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scientists at The University of Southern Denmark will be using an app created by Datacubed Health to conduct the first crowdsourcing study of the impact of smart phone use on working memory, mental focus and attention.

The scientists will also be using the app to study the effects of mindfulness techniques and music listening patterns on concentration, stress, and working memory. Both studies will begin in April. To engage users, the studies will use the app both for electronic consent and data collection. The app employs an interface that take participants on journeys though numerous interactive maps and virtual worlds as they “journey” through the research study.

While the impact of smart phone use on cognition has been the subject of much popular discussion in recent years, few objective neuropsychological studies have been conducted with large numbers of participants, said Ulrich Kirk, Associate Professor at the Institute of Psychology at the University of Southern Denmark, who will be leading the study.

“These studies will allow us to bring cognitive neuroscience to people’s everyday lives,” Professor Kirk said. “With Datacubed’s involvement in creating an app for iPhone and Android devices, thousands of people will be able to participate using their own phones.”

“We are excited to partner with the University of Southern Denmark on this unique and innovative research project,” said Paul W. Glimcher, Chief Executive Officer of Datacubed Health. “We have found that by adapting techniques and technologies used by the video game industry, we can create research tools that are compelling to participants and that often achieve adherence rates above 95% in clinical trials. In these studies, our apps are being used to reach large numbers of people and gather valid neuroscientific data for academic publications and policy research.”

The smartphone study aims to include more than a thousand participants. The mindfulness study will be conducted in dozens of Danish workplaces to reach thousands of workers.

About Datacubed Health:

Datacubed Health is a pioneering technology company making better science and healthier communities a reality. We apply individualized solutions for the capture of data, including smartphone apps, wearable, in-home, and environmental sensors. We specialize in remote engagement with patients and virtual clinical studies. Focusing on healthcare and life sciences, Datacubed Health offers software and services based on behavioral science to improve patient retention and compliance, resulting in better data and positive health outcomes. We believe that the best way to unlock the insights that have eluded scientists is understanding the holistic life of an individual.

Find out more about Datacubed Health by visiting www.datacubed.com. Datacubed Health is on LinkedIn and Twitter @DatacubedHealth.