Hugo Announces Strategic Partnership with BlueJeans to Power Future of Meetings

Hugo, a San Francisco-based productivity software company, today announced a partnership with BlueJeans, the world's leader in cloud video conferencing. Hugo's purpose-built meeting note software detects whether a meeting is being held via BlueJeans and allows users to launch the meeting from the Hugo platform alongside a collaborative agenda and prior meeting notes. Together, this partnership integration instantly transforms the meeting experience by connecting meetings held on BlueJeans to the meeting planning and notetaking phases that occur in Hugo. Together, customers are now able to retain, share and action valuable meeting insights for greater team alignment and efficiency.

“The partnership of Hugo and BlueJeans represents our shared views on changing workplace dynamics and the critical role that meetings play in generating insight and action to keep teams moving,” said Josh Lowy, CEO of Hugo. “Together, we are changing the future of meetings — the way business is conducted — by driving forward a seamless meeting experience for our shared customers and committing to working towards a common solution for modern teams to meet and create value for their businesses.”

BlueJeans is the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. By integrating with Hugo, the value of meetings extends beyond actual meeting time. Through saving, sharing and translating meeting insights into action across teams’ apps, Hugo enables better collaboration and team alignment, transforming business processes into innovation-enhancing insights.

“With a focus on customer-centricity and cross-functional knowledge, Hugo and BlueJeans are poised to define the future of meetings,” said Steve Weinstock, Director of Business Development and Integration Partnerships at BlueJeans. “In combination, cloud service conferencing and real-time note taking provides a necessary bridge to break down team silos and extract more value from meetings.”

In addition to BlueJeans, Hugo integrates with other productivity tools including 20+ apps like Asana, HubSpot, Jira, Slack, Trello, zendesk and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.hugo.team/bluejeans.

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com.

About Hugo

San Francisco-based Hugo builds team collaboration software for meetings. By making meeting notes shareable and actionable across the organization, Hugo has enabled teams to cut meeting attendance by 40 percent while connecting the whole company to meeting insights, in real time. Hugo brings your calendar, chat and productivity apps into the note-taking experience for your team, aligning teams and breaking down team silos. For more information, please visit www.hugo.team.