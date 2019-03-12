MetroEDGE Selects ClearSky Data to Provide Self-Protecting Storage-as-a-Service for its National Grid of Edge-Based Metro Clouds

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearSky Data, provider of on-demand primary storage with built-in offsite backup and disaster recovery (DR) as a service, has been selected by MetroEDGE, an edge-based cloud services company, to provide self-protecting storage-as-a-service to customers in the national grid of edge based metro cloud. Together, the companies are providing high-performance cloud and hybrid data services where they are needed most: inside large cities. MetroEDGE will create expanded economic and job opportunities within underserved communities as it builds out its facilities, starting with its first location on Chicago’s South Side.

ClearSky Data is providing MetroEDGE with primary storage, backup and DR as a single service, giving enterprises reduced infrastructure complexity and a higher level of security and data protection. MetroEDGE is building a national grid of highly secure micro data centers in economically distressed communities, with plans to open additional facilities soon in Gary, Ind. and other key metropolitan regions on the East and West Coasts.

While public cloud companies continue to build massive data centers in rural areas away from big cities, MetroEDGE and ClearSky are working together to bring MetroEDGE’s edge-based cloud vision to support enterprises looking to capitalize on 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies. Intelligent edge computing is the enabling driver for a vast array of next-generation technology requirements, because the current geographically dispersed state of cloud compute and storage resources cannot provide the low latency these next-gen services require.

“Both ClearSky and MetroEDGE believe that cloud services must be available at the edge, close to the customer,” said Jeremy Diamond, chief operating officer at MetroEDGE. “Together, we will help enterprise customers radically simplify their infrastructure and finally address longstanding data storage and protection challenges. It’s not often that entrepreneurs can solve a pressing business and technical problem for enterprise IT while also helping revitalize economically distressed communities.”

As it builds out its edge cloud infrastructure in metro areas around the country, MetroEDGE will partner with local colleges to create programs that will prepare local residents for careers in the cloud industry. Its first partnership with Kennedy-King College in Chicago will create a two-year certificate program in data center technology. MetroEDGE is not only helping develop the curriculum, but is also building physical training rooms around a highly secure data center.

“Enterprises are eager to extend to the edge and simplify their IT infrastructure at the same time,” said Laz Vekiarides, CTO and co-founder of ClearSky. ”MetroEDGE’s innovative approach to edge cloud gives us the opportunity to provide customers with backup, DR and primary storage as a single, simple service, all while helping give underserved communities an economic boost.”

About MetroEDGE Technologies

MetroEDGE, a Minority Business Enterprise, is focused on building a national grid of state-of-the-art, high-performance, micro-scalable data center computing facilities in traditionally underserved urban/metro areas. It solves for low latency data transmission needs for the Autonomous Vehicle Industry, the Internet of Things, and local Fortune 1000 business demand for high compute private cloud services, while leveraging investment in QOZ's (qualified opportunity zone's). Cutting edge financial technology solutions for its customer base are also available, including blockchain-as-a-service at the enterprise level, cyber security solutions, and big data implementations. For more information visit www.metroedge.io.

About ClearSky Data

ClearSky Data delivers on-demand primary storage with offsite backup and disaster recovery (DR) as a single service. Enterprises pay for their data once and gain access to it anywhere it’s needed – on-premises or in the cloud. IT is empowered to stop doing backup, replication and DR, and to access all data as if it were local, with on-demand scaling and agility. ClearSky Data delivers data where it’s needed, enterprise-ready and fully optimized to eliminate the cost and data center footprint of traditional storage solutions. For more information, follow ClearSky (@clearskydata) or visit http://www.clearskydata.com/.