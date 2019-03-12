Moovit Partners with SpotHero to Simplify Commuting and Reduce Congestion in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moovit, the leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) provider and the world’s #1 urban mobility app today announced a partnership with SpotHero, the #1 marketplace and mobility platform for off-street parking in North America. The partnership will make it even easier for Moovit users to drive, park and ride public transit on their daily commutes using SpotHero’s network of parking facilities. The San Francisco Bay Area is the first market for the partnership.

According to a survey of Moovit users in the suburbs of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., 58 percent of commuters who drive as part of their daily commute said they spend more than five minutes looking for parking. Of those same commuters, 73 percent say parking at transit stations is “frustrating.” The survey validates the observation that searching for parking in the “first mile” of a commute contributes to traffic jams in and around urban transit stations, and demonstrates the need for a smart parking solution.

Beginning today, Bay Area commuters using Moovit’s Trip Planner can find parking facilities nearest to their transit stations and plan a route to their final destination, eliminating the need to circle for parking. The solution is powered by SpotHero’s parking mobility platform, which gives Moovit users access to the largest parking marketplace in North America.

“Moovit is committed to simplifying urban mobility with our app as the one stop for all your stops, and we believe parking is a critical piece of the mobility puzzle,” said Moovit Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Yovav Meydad. “Commuters can help reduce congestion simply by parking at transit hubs, and riding public transit for the “last mile” of their trip. SpotHero is an ideal partner for Moovit to help users drive, park and ride, instead of bringing another car into congested city centers.”

“Parking sits at the intersection of the biggest trends in urban mobility,” said Mark Lawrence, SpotHero, CEO. “We are excited to partner with Moovit to help commuters who need parking en route to a public transit stop reduce stress, cut down commute times, and improve traffic flow around busy transit stations.”

Together, SpotHero and Moovit are easing the burden of parking for multi-modal commuters, making streets less congested and cities more accessible.

The SpotHero integration is the latest in a series of partnerships for Moovit, who recently announced a partnership with Uber in which the public transit information in Uber Transit is powered by Moovit’s transit data and technology. Moovit also recently partnered with Microsoft and TomTom to create the first comprehensive multi-modal trip planner.

Following the San Francisco launch, Moovit will integrate SpotHero’s network of parking facilities across the United States. To learn more, visit Moovit.com and SpotHero.com.

About Moovit

Moovit (www.moovit.com) is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) provider and the world’s #1 urban mobility app. Moovit simplifies your urban mobility all around the world, making getting around town via transit easier and more convenient. By combining information from public transit operators and authorities with live information from the user community, Moovit offers travelers a real-time picture, including the best route for the journey. Named Best Local App by Google in 2016, finalist for Google’s Build for Billions category in 2018 and one of Apple’s Best Apps of 2017, Moovit launched in 2012 and now has 360 million users.

Moovit amasses up to four billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world’s largest repository of transit data. The data gathering is aided by Moovit’s network of more than 550,000 local editors called “Mooviters.” These passionate users help map and maintain local transit information in cities that would otherwise be unserved. Mooviters account for 65 percent of the hundreds of cities Moovit opens every year and make Moovit the Wikipedia of Transit.

Moovit is an early pioneer of Mobility as a Service (MaaS). The company helps people change the way they consume mobility by fully integrating other forms of transport, such as local bicycle services, into its app. In 2017 Moovit launched its suite of MaaS solutions to help cities, governments and transit operators improve urban mobility in their cities.

Moovit is available for free on iOS, Android and the Web in more than 2,700 cities, across 90 countries, and can be used in 44 languages. More than 100 cities and global events, including Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics, have made Moovit their official transit app.

About SpotHero

SpotHero is the #1 marketplace and mobility platform for off-street parking in North America. SpotHero is curbing the rise of urban congestion by changing the way millions of people park every day. Using SpotHero’s portfolio of mobile apps and websites, drivers find, book and access a parking facility near their destination, eliminating the need to circle the block in search of parking. SpotHero’s parking mobility platform enables leading mobility companies to build seamless parking experiences directly into their products. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.