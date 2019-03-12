Dailymotion and NBA G League Announce Video Player Technology & Content Distribution Deal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dailymotion, the leading destination for video discovery and exploration, has announced a multiyear partnership with the NBA G League, the NBA’s official minor league. Through the partnership, Dailymotion’s advanced technology will be used as the NBA G League’s primary video player to host and stream video on demand content on all its owned and operated properties. Additionally, the NBA G League will distribute content from more than 1,300 games over the course of two seasons on Dailymotion, reaching an audience of 250 million sports fans worldwide (excluding greater China) on the platform.

Currently, in its 18th season, the NBA G League features 27 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises. An all-time-high 53 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2017-18 season boasted NBA G League expertise, proving the league’s value as the developer of elite professional basketball talent. Dailymotion’s video player technology will allow the NBA G League to reach more sports fans and develop new audiences within Dailymotion’s dynamic ecosystem. Through Dailymotion’s hyper-personalized recommendation engine, the NBA G League’s content will be targeted to fans based on their unique preferences and interests in an effort to create a more engaged and loyal following.

“As the NBA G League gets closer to achieving its goal of a 30-team league, the attention that the league is receiving from coaches, players, team executives – and most importantly basketball fans – continue to reach new heights,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “Through this new partnership with Dailymotion and its commitment to providing premium content to its audiences, the NBA G League will be able to expand its footprint both domestically and around the globe.”

“At Dailymotion, we’re dedicated to surfacing premium, relevant content from prominent global partners like NBA G League,” added Dailymotion Chairman & CEO, Maxime Saada. “We’re excited to launch this partnership and support NBA G League as they continue to drive awareness and expand their reach to new audiences globally.”

Through previous partnerships with Stadium, CBS and Fox Deportes, Dailymotion has increased its premium audience by 52 percent, with loyalty increasing to eight views per session over the past 18 months. Collaborating with the NBA G League will further accelerate Dailymotion’s commitment to becoming the home for videos that matter to the world's biggest sports fans.

“Dailymotion’s sports vertical has some of the most dedicated and passionate fans on our platform,” said Jolie Roberts, Head of U.S. Sports Partnerships and Content Development at Dailymotion. “As we continue to expand our content offering in this area, it’s paramount to align ourselves with global partners like the NBA G League, who are dedicated to audience growth among diehard and casual fans alike.”

For more information about Dailymotion visit: https://www.dailymotion.com/nbagleague.

For more insight on the NBA G League, visit: https://gleague.nba.com/about/.

About Dailymotion

Dailymotion is the video platform for discovering the events and ideas that keep the world surprising and diverse on four main topics: news, sports, music, and entertainment, as well as comedy skits, political debates, fashion shows, gaming live-streams and more. Launched in 2005, Dailymotion commands a global audience of 300 million entertainment-seekers who frequent the site and its dedicated mobile experience to surface the most relevant professional video content based on their unique tastes and interests. Dailymotion is owned by Vivendi, a Paris-based multinational media company. For more information, visit www.Dailymotion.com.

About the NBA G League

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 27 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2018-19 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. An all-time-high 53 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2017-18 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs. NBA G League games are available on ESPN’s family of networks, NBA TV and Twitch.