TEKsystems Global Services Announces Partnership with Google Cloud

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEKsystems®, a provider of IT services that address the pressing strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, today announced that it is now a Google Cloud partner. With this partnership, TEKsystems Global Services will further enhance its strength as a leading IT services provider by adding a new slate of offerings built specifically to run on Google Cloud and designed to help customers breathe new agility into their businesses.

Organizations seeking smart strategies and implementation firepower for Google Cloud-based solutions can now align with an IT services provider possessing a complete understanding of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) offerings, as well as how to leverage those offerings in specific implementation environments to achieve desired business outcomes.

TEKsystems Global Services service offerings for Google Cloud include:

Cloud Enablement: Cloud Foundations, GCP Quickstart and Managed Cloud

Cloud Foundations, GCP Quickstart and Managed Cloud DevOps in GCP: CI/CD Pipeline Orchestration and Agile Transformation

CI/CD Pipeline Orchestration and Agile Transformation Application Modernization: Microservices, Containerization and Cloud Native Development in GCP

Microservices, Containerization and Cloud Native Development in GCP Cloud Analytics: Data Warehouse Migration, Data Lake as a Service, AI and Machine Learning, Oracle Workload Migrations

Data Warehouse Migration, Data Lake as a Service, AI and Machine Learning, Oracle Workload Migrations Chatbots: Intelligent Process Automation, Conversational Assistant Platform

In addition to a roster of standardized technology and market-specific offerings, TEKsystems Global Services has also built the following proprietary solutions optimized for Google Cloud:

AI Bot Framework: An intelligent platform (smART machine) that helps in collecting and consolidating large amounts of data to diagnose and build predictive analytics

An intelligent platform (smART machine) that helps in collecting and consolidating large amounts of data to diagnose and build predictive analytics Machine Learning Algorithms: Embedded in the smART machine, make intelligent, prescriptive decisions and implement those decisions through an automation framework and chatbots

Embedded in the smART machine, make intelligent, prescriptive decisions and implement those decisions through an automation framework and chatbots Retail Signal: Retail point-of-service data collection for consumer-packaged goods market; migrations from Oracle to GCP; demand and inventory reporting on GCP

TEKsystems Global Services will also enhance customer growth strategies via the Google Cloud partnership with multi-cloud computing offerings. An increasingly attractive option for large enterprises seeking to diversify, multi-cloud computing helps organizations avoid problems such as vendor lock-in, cloud data center outages and bandwidth issues. This option is therefore attractive to those seeking to reap the benefits of cloud computing while avoiding its risks. It’s particularly beneficial for large enterprises comprising multiple divisions performing different tasks that require different cloud services.

“We’re very excited to be a Google Cloud partner,” says TEKsystems Global Services Vice President Ryan Skains. “We believe that our ability to offer customers full-stack technology services along with our vast subject matter expertise in industries such as healthcare, financial services, digital content, media, gaming and retail positioned us as a very strong choice. Additionally, our ability to scale technology globally has been one of our strongest attributes for the past 35 years. When coupled with Google Cloud, one of the largest, fastest and most secure private networks in the world, we now offer even more competitive advantages to our 6,000 clients worldwide.”

TEKsystems Global Services Ryan Skains is available for additional commentary. For more information about the survey or to schedule an interview, please contact TEKsystems@teamlewis.com.

About TEKsystems®

We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, talent services and real-world application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company.