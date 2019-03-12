AMP Robotics and Ryohshin Partner on New Industrial Automation for Construction and Demolition Recycling

DENVER & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and robotics for the recycling industry, and Ryohshin Co. Ltd. (“Ryohshin”), a leader in waste management technology in Japan, today announced a partnership to make and sell AI-driven industrial robotics for material recovery in the Japanese Construction and Demolition (“C&D”) market. The companies also announced the commercial launch of a comprehensive solution of high-performance C&D robotic systems now available in Japan.

Ryohshin and AMP co-developed a groundbreaking robotic system using the AMP Neuron™ AI platform to guide high-performance robots that recognize, sort, pick and process C&D debris for recycling. The two C&D robotic systems are called ‘AI-Benkei’ and ‘AI-Musashi’.

AI-Benkei is the heavy-duty workhorse using a single-robot cell to handle heavy debris up to 40 kg, processing up to a remarkable 25 metric tons per hour. AI-Musashi is the highspeed racehorse using a tandem-robot cell that rapidly picks smaller items at an unprecedented speed of 160 pieces of material per minute, processing up to 10 metric tons per hour. The two systems combine payload and speed to form a complete solution that can operate 24/7 and process a vast array of material including metal, wood, electronics, concrete and much more.

“Ryohshin is grateful to partner with AMP. I am very pleased by their expertise in artificial intelligence and robotics. Our teams worked extremely well together to successfully commercialize this new C&D technology,” said Osamu Kono, chief executive officer of Ryohshin. “Our customers will benefit greatly from AI-Musashi and AI-Benkei. This technology marks a significant advancement for recycling in Japan.”

AMP has licensed AMP Neuron to Ryohshin for their use and sale of these robotic systems in Japan. In return, AMP will use the robotic technology developed with Ryohshin for its own next generation AMP Cortex™ C&D robotic system for sale in North America.

“Ryohshin’s strong reputation and leadership in the Japanese recycling market makes a perfect match for us as we expand internationally. They are a fantastic technology partner and we see this as the first of many collaborations”, said Matanya Horowitz, chief executive officer of AMP. “The combination of AI-Benkei and AI-Musashi with AMP Neuron is a tremendous leap in technology and productivity for C&D businesses. We are excited about the market response and will launch our own next generation AMP Cortex™ robotics system for C&D in North America soon.”

AMP Neuron is the “eyes” and “brain” of the robotic system achieving real-time pattern recognition to identify target materials. It continuously learns by processing vast amounts of data converted from millions of images captured via its vision system. AMP Neuron recognizes different colors, textures, shapes and patterns to identify material characteristics. AMP Neuron collects all data in a material stream, providing transparency about its material composition, as well as analysis of operational productivity. Customers use this data to monitor and measure performance, while gaining critical insights to make key business decisions.

Ryohshin will show AI-Benkei and AI-Musashi at the 2019 N-Expo, Asia’s largest environmental trade show taking place in Tokyo March 12 - 15, 2019.

About AMP Robotics Corp.

AMP Robotics™ is transforming the economics of recycling using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The company’s high-performance industrial robotics system, AMP Cortex™, precisely automates the identification, sorting and processing of material streams to extract maximum value for businesses that recycle municipal solid waste, e-waste and construction and demolition. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform operates AMP Cortex using advanced computer vision and machine learning to continuously train itself by processing millions of material images within an ever-expanding neural network that experientially adapts to changes in a facility’s material stream. Visit us at www.amprobotics.com.

About Ryohshin Co. Ltd.

Ryohshin is a technology leader in the Japanese waste management and recycling market. The company designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, integrates and services one of the most extensive equipment lines in the market today. Headquartered in Toyama, Japan and founded in 2001, they have earned a strong reputation in quality and service from a diverse customer portfolio. Ryohshin is committed to sustainability and the environment powering their facilities with solar energy, while introducing new technologies that advance the effectiveness of recycling to preserve our planet. Learn more at http://www.ryohshin.co.jp