Securities America Recruits the Lanzetta Group, a Philadelphia Metro-Based Super-OSJ with 11 Advisors and $175 Million in Total Client Assets

LA VISTA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK), announced today that the Lanzetta Group, a Super-OSJ group with approximately $175 million in total client assets and 11 advisors, has joined the firm’s platform.

John Lanzetta, principal of independent wealth management firm LifeSpan Financial in Quakertown, Pa, serves as the group’s OSJ.

Gregg Johnson, Securities America’s executive vice president of branch office development and acquisitions, said, “The advisors of the Lanzetta Group have a proven track record, and we are excited to welcome them to our platform. The group sought an independent advisory and brokerage partner that combined stability, friendly service and a tight-knit culture with the extensive resources of our parent company, Ladenburg Thalmann, to support their growth. Securities America is committed to taking already-strong performers like the Lanzetta Group to the next level with our industry-leading technology, training and support, and we are pleased that our value proposition in serving large producer groups continues to resonate with advisors across the country.”

The 11-advisor Lanzetta Group, which includes practices located in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Florida, provides individuals, as well as small businesses and their employees, with a broad range of financial services, including long-term retirement planning, wealth management advice, assistance with employer-sponsored qualified retirement plans and insurance strategies.

Mr. Lanzetta said, “Over the years, our advisors have built successful businesses by consistently focusing on their clients’ needs. Each advisor in our group has their own approach and their own vision of success. What really impressed us during our extensive due diligence process was Securities America’s understanding of the full range of those businesses, along with their ability to support each one of them. With Securities America’s resources, infrastructure and respect for our advisors’ independence, we look forward to stepping our growth into high gear. We are now able to drive even stronger results for our advisors and better service for our clients.”

Mr. Johnson concluded, “Joining Securities America’s platform positions the Lanzetta Group to remain the independent, client-focused advisors they have always been, while also tapping into the power of our practice management expertise, thought leadership in retirement income planning and other areas, and value-added technology capabilities. We bring to the table a proven ability to help advisors achieve real growth, meaning we empower them to create practices that fulfill their expectations for quality of life for themselves, for their teams and for their clients.”

About Securities America

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK), is one of the nation’s largest independent advisory and brokerage firms, with more than 2,580 independent advisors and more than $93 billion in client assets as of Sept. 30, 2018.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors. Securities America and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. are separate entities from all other entities named.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.