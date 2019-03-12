PureFormulas Automates Customer Engagement with Linc Global's AI Customer Care Automation Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linc Global, the leading customer care automation solution powering digital experiences that strengthen brand-to-shopper relationships, today announced that PureFormulas, the United States’ leading online health supplement store, has implemented Linc’s AI-powered platform to offer shoppers automated assistance via digital conversation channels.

With consumers changing how they shop and communicate, PureFormulas recognized the need to evolve with changing customer behavior in order to create a great customer experience that builds loyalty and drives brand engagement. Providing customers with personalized updates and answers about orders, products, and services via new conversational channels including 2-way SMS text and Facebook Messenger means customers get what they’re looking for easily, engage with communications and return to shop again.

PureFormulas selected Linc for the ability to deliver a customer care automation solution that leverages the latest in AI (artificial intelligence) and commerce-specialized natural language understanding, avoiding the expense and burden of a custom-built solution. Additionally, PureFormulas saw that Linc had proven ability to enable brands to automate customer care via conversational channels like Facebook Messenger and voice platforms and was a proven innovator in the customer care industry.

“Customers today spend more time on social and chat channels, and expect immediacy and responsiveness, with a higher standard of experience expected,” said Daniel Moure, Chief Marketing Officer, PureFormulas. “The team at Linc has an innovative vision of better customer experiences, and Linc's AI platform enables us to create a superior customer-centric experience, evolve with customer behavior and build loyalty with more personalized and engaging communications. We’re well positioned to expand what we offer our customers in the future, working closely with Linc to learn about customer behavior, and launch new capabilities with our automated assistant.”

Linc’s platform enables PureFormulas to provide an exceptional experience for its customers through live-updating emails and 2-way chat via SMS text and Facebook Messenger chatbots. In addition, it gives PureFormulas a robust customer care solution to deliver a more personalized experience, plus the opportunity to expand automation in the future, as desired, into automated web chat, and voice channels.

Additional benefits from the Linc platform include:

Increased engagement – Customers can access assistance through more convenient channels, and PureFormulas can continue to communicate through these channels with highly relevant messages that lead to new conversions.

Improved customer experience – Customers have instant clarity about their orders, can clear up questions more quickly and easily, and are offered product recommendations that relate to their purchases.

Personalized engagement – With Linc’s platform, PureFormulas can use customer data more readily, adapting to a customer’s needs to be more customer-specific, relevant and effective at creating return shoppers.

“As brands work hard to build the experiences that drive customer loyalty, PureFormulas is poised at the forefront by evolving with customer behavior and offering a meaningful and real-time connection that gives customers a superior experience that nurtures the customer relationship and increases repeat purchasing behavior,” said Fang Cheng, CEO, Linc Global. “PureFormulas will see immediate benefits and be ready to easily add additional capabilities when desired through the Linc platform.”

About PureFormulas

PureFormulas is a leader in the online health supplement space, distributing GMP-certified quality products, including dietary supplements, organic food, beauty products, sports nutrition supplements, and pet products. PureFormulas is committed to helping its customers live life pure, featuring a secure and friendly online shopping experience providing free shipping for more than 40,000 products. Our professionals work with nutritionists and healthcare advisors to keep up-to-date with healthcare trends. PureFormulas has been recognized for outstanding customer service five years in a row with the Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award, and has ranked consistently on Internet Retailer's annual list of Top 500 online retailers. For more information, please visit: www.pureformulas.com.

About Linc Global

Linc Global builds the most advanced commerce-specialized Customer Care Automation platform. Recognized as the Best AI Solution for Customer Service, the platform helps brands offer differentiating services and experiences using an automated assistant, via the channels customers prefer to use including SMS, Live chat, Chat apps, Voice assistants, web and email.

Serving and supporting millions of shoppers and billions in purchase volume, Linc’s solution is the platform of choice for leading brands including Carter’s | OshKosh, Greats, eBags, Thrive Market, Stein Mart, Lamps Plus, JustFab.com, Tarte Cosmetics, Hugo Boss, Vineyard Vines and P&G Shop, creating the engagement and loyalty brands strive to achieve, and delivering the cost savings and revenue needed today. Learn more at www.letslinc.com.