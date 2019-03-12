D3 Security and Veracomp Partner to Provide Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Technology for Central and Eastern European Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D3 Security, a developer of award-winning security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Veracomp, one of the largest IT distributors in Poland. Veracomp will play a key role in helping to expand the reach of D3 Security’s SOAR platform throughout central and eastern Europe. The partnership will enable organizations to support their security operations centers (SOCs) and incident response analysts with technology that automates workflows and drastically reduces false positives.

D3’s automation and orchestration capabilities extend beyond SIEM, TIP, ITSM, EDR, NGFW, and DLP integrations to also include automated link analysis, adaptable playbook generation, and guided post-incident investigations. Implementing the solution and leveraging its libraries of built-in playbooks and runbook automations reduces mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) by up to 96%, saving thousands of hours per year for the SOCs of both enterprises and MSSPs.

“Every second wasted during incident response increases the risk of exposure. As a result, there is an increasing need in many regions for advancements in automation and orchestration that will ease the strain on security operation centers,” said Peter Marini, Director of Global Channel Partnerships at D3 Security. “We are excited to join forces with Veracomp and look forward to bringing our first-class SOAR platform to Central and Eastern Europe.”

"Due to the complexity of the security infrastructure, the need for automation is becoming more prevalent,” said Michal Król, Security Group Manager at Veracomp. “In response to the trends and needs of our clients, we have decided to introduce D3 Security’s SOAR platform to our offering. Our choice was intentional. D3 is the world's leading SOAR solution, and the service that D3 Security provided Veracomp during internal tests was second to none. D3’s platform integrates seamlessly with 200+ security solutions and has a flexible licensing model. We are confident that our cooperation will bring measurable benefits for our customers, partners and for Veracomp.”

Incident response and SOC teams can no longer afford to manually coordinate across workflow and reporting silos. Reports project that by 2019, there will be a shortage of two million cybersecurity experts across the globe. This skills gap continues to affect organizations that need to conduct deeper post-incident investigations, with complex data privacy, regulatory, and legal obligations. To solve these challenges, D3 has worked with a customer base that now includes 100+ of the Fortune 500 to develop innovative security orchestration, automation, and incident response capabilities.

For more information about D3 Security’s partnerships and channel program, please visit: https://d3security.com/partner/.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s orchestration, automation, response and case management solutions are the foundation of the world’s most advanced security operations, including over 20 percent of the Fortune 500. D3 seamlessly facilitates collaboration within the security operations center and across departments through a flexible platform that streamlines incident management, orchestrates human and machine processes and documents all actions taken to assure that organizations meet industry requirements and compliance reporting standards. For more information, please visit https://d3security.com.