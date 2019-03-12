University of Illinois at Chicago Selects Eccovia Solutions to Improve Health for Children and Youth with Special Health Needs

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccovia Solutions has announced its selection by the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Division of Specialized Care for Children (DSCC) to provide a comprehensive, integrated software solution to manage their care coordination documentation process for the children served by DSCC.

Established in 1937, DSCC guides families through their child’s journey with a medical condition and works with doctors, schools, and community groups to create a seamless support system. DSCC staff partner with families to develop a care plan focused on the child and family’s strengths and goals. This assistance empowers families to feel more confident and organized in the care of their child and become well-prepared for the transition to adulthood.

DSCC provided crucial services and resources to over 16,000 families across Illinois during fiscal year 2018. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recently highlighted DSCC for its care coordination teams’ use of comprehensive assessments and person-centered plans to help families achieve critical goals, have their needs met, and mitigate barriers and risks. The comprehensive assessment addresses a child and family’s needs in the following areas:

Health

Education

Social

Emotional

Financial

Transitional

The ClientTrack Care Coordination platform helps bridge the gap between primary care and community providers with a configurable application for care tracking, monitoring, data sharing, reporting, and advanced analytics. ClientTrack consists of prebuilt capabilities for advanced care coordination. Through this partnership, DSCC will use ClientTrack to assess the unique needs and circumstances of each family, formulate a person-centered plan to address those needs, and connect families to the specialized care and resources that best meets those needs.

“We envision that children and youth with special healthcare needs and their families are at the center of a seamless support system that improves the quality of their lives,” stated Thomas Jerkovitz, Executive Director of DSCC. “We strive to achieve that vision by partnering with families and their community to help connect them to needed services and resources. Through our relationship with Eccovia Solutions, we will be able to facilitate the assessments, care plans, and ongoing activities needed to create that support system.”

“DSCC has made an immeasurable difference to all the families they have served over their many years of operation,” said Carl Champagne, CEO of Eccovia Solutions. “We’re proud to partner with DSCC and provide them a care coordination platform that will enable them to become a learning organization that can analyze trends over time in order to refine their processes and bring vital services to Illinois’ families.”

About Eccovia Solutions

Eccovia Solutions provides an industry-leading care coordination platform for state Medicaid agencies, ACO/MCOs, Medicaid Waiver programs, community-based providers, and other care coordination entities. Our platform helps case workers and care providers collaborate across the spectrum of service delivery to address the physical, behavioral, and economic factors that impact health outcomes.

About University of Illinois at Chicago’s Division of Specialized Care for Children (DSCC)

DSCC is a statewide program that serves Illinois children and youth with special healthcare needs and their families. It has 11 regional offices throughout the state that helps families in their local communities.

DSCC employs social workers, nurses, speech pathologists, audiologists and other team members who are trained to help families find the specialty care and resources they need for their child to reach their full potential.

DSCC draws on the relationships and expertise its staff has built since 1937 to address a child’s medical, social, behavioral, educational, and financial needs. This process is called care coordination, and it is free for all eligible children, regardless of their family’s income.