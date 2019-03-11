MOURI Tech Entered into Strategic Partnership with AI RandomTrees, an Enterprise AI Company

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas-headquartered MOURI Tech LLC, a global enterprise solutions company, announced that it acquired a stake in and became strategic partner with AI RandomTrees LLC, a Houston, Texas based startup focused on providing enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. This partnership will play a key role in AI market place to promote responsible AI for companies looking for customized solutions tailored to address their specific business needs with speed to market.

Anil Yerramreddy, CEO of MOURI Tech said, “AI is the next big lever for business and technology evolution. This partnership provides MOURI Tech ready access to RandomTrees AI model suite that helps empower businesses to transform their processes across value chain to achieve increased productivity, informed decision making, cost avoidance, and higher operating efficiency. We can better serve our clients by integrating AI solutions with big data & AI platforms, as well as rapidly expand RandomTrees offerings into new markets.”

"We are excited about the partnership with MOURI Tech and leverage the company's established position in the global market to bring value to mutual clients by providing cutting edge industry AI solutions that address the clients' complex business problems and enable them to take greater control of their operations, cash and risks," said Praveen Kola, CEO, RandomTrees.

About RandomTrees: RandomTrees is an AI company with a mission to create a climate that empowers enterprises to realize positive business outcomes. Offerings include: “Advisory” to help clients quickly embark on AI journey with ready to run AI Model Suite. “Delivery” with proven methodology to build, run and operate AI solutions. RandomTrees operates in USA & India. For details visit www.RandomTrees.com.

About MOURI Tech: A full service Enterprise Solutions company established in 2005 with Global presence in USA, Germany, India, Australia, Canada, UAE and S. Africa. MOURI Tech has registered rapid progress over the years, expanding the solution offerings, while growing a diverse customer base, and is proud to be the trusted partner in customers’ success. Additional information can be found at www.mouritech.com.