Endeavor Real Estate Group and MetLife Investment Management Break Ground on New Mixed-Use Tower

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor Real Estate Group and joint venture partner MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife Inc.’s (NYSE: MET) institutional asset management business, have broken ground on a 30-story mixed-use tower in the Rainey Street District.

The Quincy will include:

Ground-level retail with separate, dedicated residential and office lobbies. The retail space totals approximately 10,360 square feet and includes one level of below-grade parking.

Seven floors of above-grade parking, including an office parking ratio of up to three spaces per 1,000 square feet.

Three floors of Class A office space, totaling approximately 77,540 square feet. Features include outdoor terraces with lake views, secured bike storage, a dedicated ground floor lobby separate from the residential tower, and showers on every floor.

19 floors of residential units, with a total of 347 apartment homes for lease. Resort-style amenities designed to take full advantage of the outdoors, including: a lush terrace complete with a pool, firepit, cabanas, observation deck and an exercise lawn. Coupled with a 30th floor indoor/outdoor sky deck overlooking Lady Bird Lake, there will be a dog grooming spa, sports lounge, media room, large co-working space and business center, ample package lockers, as well as a lounge to serve as a waiting area for transportation networking companies like Uber and Lyft.

The Quincy is anticipated to open in the first quarter of 2021, with market analysts noting that the tower will be the first in the Rainey Street district to combine retail, office and residential uses all in one building within that district. The entire building will merit two stars from the Austin Energy Green Building rating system.

“ The Rainey Street District has evolved into a thriving, organic, walkable neighborhood full of unique bars, restaurants, hotels and housing adjacent to Lady Bird Lake on the hike and bike trail. The Quincy will weave nicely into the fabric of the neighborhood and establish a new front door to the district,” said Jamil Alam, managing principal for Endeavor.

Kurt Day, managing director, Real Estate, MetLife Investment Management said: “ Since first investing in the downtown Austin market more than 30 years ago, we have continued to see the city evolve into an attractive convergence market. This partnership opportunity with Endeavor on The Quincy pulls together many of our favorite traits about mixed-use developments, and we are excited about contributing to the evolution of the Rainey Street district.”

The Quincy’s site on Red River Street is bounded by Driskill Street to the north and Davis Street to the south, where two parking lots presently reside. Nearby, a new Whole Foods Market is slated for Saltillo, another Endeavor project, located between 4th and 5th Streets, along IH-35. Even closer are the Austin Convention Center and two major hotels, Hotel Van Zandt and Fairmont Austin. Some of the region’s hottest restaurants, like El Naranjo, Emmer & Rye, and Iron Works Barbecue, are a short walk away. Additionally, the site offers immediate access to Lady Bird Lake – along with its renown Ann and Roy Butler Hike & Bike Trail.

Ziegler Cooper Architects designed the 360-foot-tall tower, while Kimley Horn is serving as the project’s engineer, Brockette Drake Davis is acting as the structural engineer and Blum Consulting Engineers is acting as the MEP engineer. IBC Bank is the lender on the project and Rogers-O’Brien Construction Company Ltd. has been brought on to serve as general contractor. Endeavor will handle retail and office leasing for the project.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management platform, is a global fixed income and real estate manager providing differentiated investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides institutional investors including corporate and government pension plans, insurance companies and other financial institutions with long-term public and private investment and financing solutions, and leverages a disciplined credit research and underwriting process to provide institutional investors with asset origination and acquisition opportunities and proprietary risk management analytics across public fixed income strategies, private placements, and commercial real estate debt and equity investing, among others. For more information, visit https://investments.metlife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (MetLife), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Endeavor Real Estate Group

Based in Austin, Texas, Endeavor Real Estate Group is a full-service commercial real estate firm that enhances value with a creative approach to investment, design, management, and leasing of retail, office, industrial, self-storage, mixed-used and multifamily properties. Endeavor is committed to sustainable, meaningful and high-quality projects that enhance the surrounding communities and exceed stakeholder expectations. Since opening its doors in 1999, Endeavor has acquired or developed more than 15.8 million square feet of realized real estate projects; has more than 8 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space under management; and over 3.4 million square feet currently under construction.

Noteworthy Greater Austin projects include: Saltillo, Domain NORTHSIDE, Southpark Meadows, 1890 Ranch, The Parke, Belterra Village, IBC Bank Plaza, Champion Office Park, Rollingwood Center, The Bowie, and 901 E 6th. Endeavor has projects in development in Houston, Denver, Fort Worth and Nashville, TN – including 1200 Broadway and Phase-one of Gulch Union, a 20-story, Class AA building with 330,000 square feet of office and retail space. Endeavor was named to redevelop The Austin-American Statesman site south of downtown Austin on Lady Bird Lake and the Austin Business Journal ranked the company as the region’s top developer on its 2014-2018 lists. For more information, visit: endeavor-re.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of the future using terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” and other terms tied to future periods. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations. They involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company has no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement. Parts of this news release may include additional information on forward-looking statements.