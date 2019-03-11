Vista Higher Learning Expands French-Language Learning Solutions to Include K-5 Materials

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista Higher Learning, Inc. (VHL), the only specialized Pre-K–20 language publisher in the United States, and CLE International, the world’s leading publisher of French as a foreign language textbooks, today announced the signing of an exclusive agreement to develop and market print and digital French language materials for K-5 schools and libraries in the U.S.

“ At Vista Higher Learning, we focus on one thing—providing the highest-quality, integrated print and digital solutions that meet the needs of all language learners: from those learning a new language, improving a second language, or perfecting their native language,” said José Blanco, founder and creative director of VHL. “ Our new partnership with CLE International is a natural extension of this commitment, ensuring that elementary schools across the country have access to the best French-language learning materials available.”

“ CLE International and its authors are thrilled to be able to now offer French teachers and students in the United States our language-learning tools and playful, engaging content,” said Jean-Luc Wollensack, CEO of CLE International. “ Our products will be sure to increase users’ enthusiasm for the French language and the francophone culture.”

Vista Higher Learning will immediately be offering K-5 districts, schools, and libraries across the U.S. CLE International materials, including core programs Clémentine for grades K-1 and Zig Zag+ for grades 2-4, as well as a broad range of leveled French readers for elementary students. With the addition of these programs, VHL expands its solutions to meet the needs of French-language learners of all ages—from the youngest to those who continue their exploration into adulthood.

About Vista Higher Learning, Inc.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Vista Higher Learning, Inc. was founded in 2000 as a specialized publisher focused exclusively on world languages. Since that time, VHL has become the market leader for language learning solutions for Spanish, French, German, and Italian. Since its inception, Vista Higher Learning has been dedicated to developing highly engaging and authentic learning materials and integrating them with the latest in instructional technology. To learn more about Vista Higher Learning’s missions and products, visit www.vistahigherlearning.com.

About CLE International

CLE International is exclusively dedicated to French Language Teaching and has been serving the community of French teachers for more than 40 years in more than 80 countries. Market leading publisher, its catalog is constantly updated and improved, taking into account the different needs, preferences, traditions, and learning cultures of teachers and students and represents a unique choice of French as a Foreign Language teaching materials for all ages and levels. Based in Paris, CLE International is part of Editis (Education and Reference), one of the major publishing groups in France. Learn more at www.cle-international.com.