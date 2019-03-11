Blackstone Infrastructure Partners Closes Purchase of Controlling Interest in Tallgrass Energy

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (“BIP") have closed the purchase of 100 percent of the membership interests in TGE’s general partner, as well as an approximately 44 percent economic interest in Tallgrass Energy from affiliates of Kelso & Company, The Energy & Minerals Group and Tallgrass KC, LLC, an entity owned by certain members of TGE’s management, for total cash consideration of approximately $3.2 billion. Affiliates of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Enagás, a Spanish energy company, are minority investors in the transaction.

