China Star Optoelectronics and Universal Display Corporation Announce OLED Evaluation Agreement

EWING, N.J. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced an OLED evaluation agreement through its wholly-owned subsidiary UDC Ireland Limited with Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology Co., Ltd. (华星光电). Under this agreement, Universal Display (UDC) will supply China Star Optoelectronics (CSOT) with its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials for display applications. Details and financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“We are pleased to announce leading Chinese panel maker China Star Optoelectronics as our customer and look forward to supporting them with our proprietary UniversalPHOLED technology and materials,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “UDC is a key global supplier in the growing OLED ecosystem with our state-of-the-art, phosphorescent emitters, which enable high-efficiency and high-performance in OLED products. We believe that this partnership will lead to best-in-class, innovative, efficient OLED products for CSOT and its customers.”

About Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in October 2016, Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology Co., Ltd., is a leading player in the display industry with 180 billion RMB in registered capital. The high-tech company’s product portfolio consists of cutting-edge small and medium size displays and is located in Donghu Hi-tech Industry District, Wuhan, China.

China’s first Gen 6 flexible LTPS-AMOLED production line was constructed by CSOT. This landmark project positioned CSOT for the era of flexible displays. The company leverages advanced technologies, including flexible substrates, flexible LTPS backplanes, OLED, flexible touch control and flexible covers, to produce high-resolution, conformable, flexible and foldable display panels. To learn more about China Star Optoelectronics, please visit http://www.szcsot.com/.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

