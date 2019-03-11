VLCM Announces Partnership with ecoprintQ Inc, an Authorized Solution Center for PaperCut Software

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VLCM, a regional leader in Managed Print Services, today announced its partnership with ecoprintQ Inc, Authorized Solution Center for PaperCut, a global leader in providing print management solutions. From simple tracking and monitoring of print jobs, to integrating BYOD printing or advanced custom job management, PaperCut software can be up and running in minutes.

VLCM is one of the only Utah-based partners that has the capability to sell and support the PaperCut portfolio of software solutions in the Mountain West Region and surrounding states. VLCM provides cost-effective print, copy and fax solutions that include support for existing printer and copier fleets, new equipment (leased or purchased), all consumable print supplies including toner cartridges and maintenance kits, as well as responsive onsite repair and expert managed print services (MPS).

VLCM is an authorized Canon independent dealer and HP Premier A3 copier partner.

“We’re excited to welcome VLCM to the PaperCut partner family and continue to provide high level resources for businesses to maintain an optimal environment for their print and imaging environment,” said Alfredo Milanes, VP of Sales at ecoprintQ Inc, a certified PaperCut Authorized Solution Center serving all North and Latin America.

“We have worked side-by-side with different print partner vendors to create a valuable MPS solution that can really assist our clients to be more productive and efficient in all areas of their printing and imaging environment,” stated Jeremy Morgan, vice president, Managed Print Services, VLCM. “PaperCut products and solutions will not only strengthen our relationships, but have a direct, positive impact on our portfolio of solutions we can offer our clients.”

About VLCM:

VLCM was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City. With VLCM Managed Print Services, you don’t ever have to worry about running out of supplies and toner. Your printers can be wired to talk to each other from across the room, or across the state. They can talk to us too. When there's a problem, your copy machine will notify us, and like a doctor on call, we'll be there right away to fix it. Save yourself not only headaches, but costs through VLCM Managed Print Services. We'll help you take control of your printing environment, and save as much as 30% in the process. Looking for new print or copy hardware devices? No problem, we've got you covered there too. www.vlcmtech.com/managed-print-services.

About ecoprintQ Inc:

For over a decade, Miami-based ecoprintQ Inc has set a high standard for dynamic technical support and top-quality education, marketing and administration. As a recipient of the coveted Pinnacle Award for ASC Excellence by PaperCut International LTD, ecoprintQ Inc is recognized as an industry leader in offering exceptional sales, service, and support in the Print Management arena. With customers and affiliates in over a dozen countries, ecoprintQ Inc brings both the experience and the determination to ensure that their partners and their partners’ clients have an exceptional PaperCut experience, the first time and every time.

For more information visit www.ecoprintq.com.

About PaperCut Software:

Around the world, workplaces are wrestling with printing costs and print management complexity. PaperCut is solving those problems, one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped 50 million users in 175 countries save trillions of pages of paper. With PaperCut in their print environment, IT managers solve their nagging print problems once and for all. How? Its two software solutions – PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG – are cross-platform and vendor neutral. That means they work with any printer and any operating system. Plus, both solutions feature ground-breaking technology such as mobility print, secure print release, and rich reporting tools. Businesses of all shapes, sizes and industry benefit from the control, security and financial and environmental savings that PaperCut software was built for.