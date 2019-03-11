LS Black Constructors Select DESTINI Estimator to Support the Construction Firm’s Rapid Growth

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that LS Black Constructors has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide pre-construction platform.

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, LS Black Constructors is a 41-year-old construction company building complex projects in the federal, civil/industrial, and commercial markets. The company wanted to grow its pre-construction team as well as invest in the firm’s future by investing in technology to help them with processes. LS Black’s team did an exploration of Estimator and determined that the estimating software was the ideal solution for the company's current and future needs.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize DESTINI Estimator in all of its pre-construction efforts.

“I saw DESTINI Estimator a couple of years ago and thought the platform was the right choice for LS Black because we are growing rapidly and needed a software that could support us today as well as keep up with our growth,” said Brandon Davis, Director of Pre-construction for LS Black Constructors. “The Estimator exploration was eye-opening and the unique implementation plan the Beck Technology team put together for us was collaborative.”

“When construction companies look to spur their growth one of the areas they focus on is pre-construction,” said Connor Ward, Account Executive at Beck Technology. “LS Black’s team not only had their focus on making their company better but they also made sure Beck Technology’s future aligned with theirs.”

ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY

Beck Technology empowers the AEC industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology tools to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Profiler software is in use by 40 percent of the ENR Top 400 General Contractors and its DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for architects, owners, and developers. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.