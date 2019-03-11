Trilogy Networks Selects New Continuum to Deploy its Edge Cloud Platform ConEx™

WEST CHICAGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data center owner and operator New Continuum Holdings Corporation, which operates New Continuum Data Centers (“New Continuum”) (http://www.newcontinuum.net) and United Internet Exchange, LLC (“United IX”) (http://www.unitedix.net), announces that Trilogy Networks has selected its West Chicago data center as one of its metro edge locations to serve the Chicago metropolitan area. Trilogy will leverage connections to United IX to optimize mobile traffic routing, and to build the core of its network function virtualization (NFV) software platform.

The Trilogy Edge Cloud Platform ConEx™ provides plug-and-play deployment of network function virtualization solutions with cloud-native applications specifically for wireless networks. This includes IP traffic optimization, as well as private and public cloud connections to improve overall network performance. By selecting New Continuum’s Data Center in West Chicago, Trilogy plans to leverage this location to deliver more sophisticated network services that require ultra-low-latency delivery on mobile networks. Trilogy currently partners with wireless infrastructure providers in other regions to build edge clouds all throughout the country.

New Continuum is a leader in defining next generation, multi-tenant data center services. Its flagship facility in West Chicago is engineered for maximum flexibility, providing ample power redundancy and density. Adding to its service capabilities is the facility’s rich connectivity options and optimal traffic routing enabled through its partnership with United IX, a network neutral software-enabled interconnection platform.

“We welcome Trilogy to our facility and are excited to participate in the growing edge ecosystem,” comments New Continuum Chairman and CEO Eli D. Scher. “Trilogy’s demonstrated success in providing edge cloud platforms in major metropolitan regions and on-premise locations across the nation underscores the value of dynamic management of network capabilities by mobile operators. It creates an immediate opportunity to deliver critical edge services to enterprises throughout the Chicago area while optimizing the efficient delivery of mobile traffic. Our partners will have a smooth path to deliver next generation mobile services.”

“New Continuum offers us an ideal opportunity to deploy our Edge Cloud solutions for availability to the entire Chicago metro area,” adds George Woodward, CEO of Trilogy Networks. “Their ability to optimally route our mobile traffic was a critical consideration for selecting this strategic location. The facility coupled with the capabilities of the United IX network meets the connectivity and latency requirements for our critical edge applications.”

To learn more about Trilogy Networks visit https://trilogynet.com. To find out about New Continuum’s multi-tenant data center and the United IX, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net.

About New Continuum Data Centers

New Continuum Data Centers (“NCDC”) is a multi-tenant data center operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an 80,000-square-foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in West Chicago, IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail colocation services to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum’s products range from basic colocation to private cages, private suites and secured data halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity and peering solutions through its partnership with United IX (http://www.unitedix.net). New Continuum’s 2N power design can accommodate some of the highest density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies and robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs. To learn more, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net, or call 877-432-2656.

About Trilogy Networks

Trilogy is establishing a leadership position in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of several Metro, Regional and On-Premise Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy delivers virtual network functions and cloud native applications to the edge of the network with near zero touch automation and orchestration. We provide our application partners a clear path to revenue opportunities with a consistent service delivery platform across numerous edge locations. Trilogy operates LinX™, a virtual private network interconnecting wireless and wireline operators to service providers across the nation. LinX serves as the backbone for the ultra-reliable low latency connectivity to thousands of micro edge cloud locations. To learn more, please visit https://trilogynet.com.