Ameresco Partners with City of Troutdale for Wastewater Treatment Plant Efficiency Upgrades

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & TROUTDALE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company and the City of Troutdale, Oregon, today announced that the City has partnered with Ameresco for a $2.2 million turnkey project under an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC). Upgrades will be completed on the blowers, diffusers, UV system, distribution piping, and lighting throughout the 20-year old wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). These improvements will alleviate the risk associated with aging equipment, while reducing the annual energy, gas, and water costs to the City.

Fred Ostler, public works director for the City, says these improvements will allow the plant to function more efficiently and reduce energy and operating costs. “The plant was facing a number of issues with equipment nearing the end of useful life,” Ostler said. “We needed to complete these upgrades before we experienced failures and being able to capitalize on the associated energy savings was a strategic and creative win for the City and the community,” he added.

Troutdale has contracted with Ameresco, utilizing an ESPC which sets a maximum implementation cost for the project and guarantees the energy savings. As part of its contract, Ameresco is responsible for design, installation, commissioning, and verification. Improvement measures will include replacing the aeration basin blower; installing ultra-fine bubble diffusers; upgrading the UV disinfection system; installing new HVAC controls; and retrofitting lighting fixtures with LEDs. The new effluent water distribution piping has been designed to reuse water from the effluent well, reducing the plant’s need for potable water.

“Ameresco is pleased to partner with the City of Troutdale to provide energy upgrades and infrastructure upgrades throughout their wastewater treatment plant,” said Executive Vice President of Ameresco, Louis Maltezos. “Utilizing an ESPC, Ameresco was able to assist Troutdale in sourcing the best-qualified contractors and the best available equipment for their specific plant.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2019.

About City of Troutdale

Troutdale is a small community on the eastern edge of the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area. The city was incorporated in 1907 and currently has a population of just over 16,500 residents. This City serves as the gateway to the beautiful Columbia River Gorge, Historic Columbia River Highway, the eastern end of the Portland Metro Bicycling Hub, and the Mount Hood Scenic Byway. Automobile and motorcycle touring, bicycling, fishing, boating, rafting, hiking, and other outdoor adventures abound in this area.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This project will be managed from Ameresco’s Portland, Ore. office. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total construction backlog. This project was reported in awarded backlog as of December 31, 2018.