Fremantle Selects TransPerfect’s Media.Next Subtitling Solutions to Support Launch of Remastered Baywatch Series in US, Australia, and Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of translation and enterprise localization technology solutions for global business, today announced that Fremantle has selected the company’s Media.Next AI-powered subtitling platform to produce French- and English-language subtitles for the newly remastered Baywatch series library for audiences in the US, Australia, and Canada.

Baywatch is an internationally acclaimed television drama series whose original run included nine seasons and 199 episodes and inspired multiple spin-offs and remakes over the years. Fremantle has remastered the entire library in high definition and has introduced new, high-quality audio and music in preparation for this release to a new generation of viewers.

TransPerfect’s Media.Next solution is part of the GlobalLink suite of content solutions and uses machine learning to facilitate the subtitle translation process by capturing human-approved content and using it to train proprietary neural machine translation (NMT) engines. Each client has its own dedicated NMT engines, and the AI-powered technology incorporates improvements in quality and style over time.

Bob McCourt, Chief Operating Officer at FremantleMedia International, said, “We selected TransPerfect as our captioning and localization partner for the Baywatch relaunch because their AI solution offered a unique advantage over other options in the marketplace. Media.Next allowed us to deliver English captions and French SDH to our partner on an extremely aggressive schedule to keep the release of all nine seasons on schedule.”

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, “We are honored to be chosen by Fremantle to help in bringing Baywatch to a new generation of viewers. This international relaunch is a big step, and we’re confident it will be enthusiastically received.”

TransPerfect Vice President of Media and Entertainment, Roy Dvorkin, will be presenting the full AI-powered Media.Next suite at NAB Show, April 6–11 in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting, please email rdvorkin@transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.