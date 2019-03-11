Citizens Bank Partners with Crossroads Presents on “Citizens Bank Live”

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens Bank and Crossroads Presents today announced a 10-year partnership with four of Boston’s most iconic live entertainment venues. The agreement will help to strengthen and sustain entertainment and arts in Boston and will include presenting partnership deals at the Brighton Music Hall, Paradise Rock Club, Orpheum Theatre, as well as a naming rights deal at the soon-to-be renamed Citizens Bank Opera House.

“A strong arts and entertainment community is linked to a thriving city,” said Jerry Sargent, president of Citizens Bank, Massachusetts. “We are excited to help improve the experience at these iconic venues through “Citizens Bank Live,” while also allowing Crossroads Presents to continue to work to preserve their longevity for generations to come.”

“Citizens Bank Live” will roll out over the next several months and will provide the bank’s customers with exclusive VIP opportunities at each of the venues, including presale tickets to hundreds of performances, skip-the-line benefits, and a new rewards program. Full details of “Citizens Bank Live” along with a list of all upcoming events will be available later this spring via a planned digital entertainment hub.

“We are pleased and honored to be partnering with Citizens Bank,” said Don Law, president of Live Nation New England and Crossroads Presents. “This long-term partnership will allow us to rededicate ourselves to the support of emerging artists in what has become a very challenging touring environment, as well as continue to make impactful venue improvements and upgrades that will not only enhance the artist and patron experience, but benefit the arts community as a whole.”

“Live entertainment continues to grow in popularity as today’s consumers are seeking new opportunities to experience rich and emotional experiences,” said Beth Johnson, chief marketing officer and head of virtual channels at Citizens Bank. “This partnership will provide us with a unique opportunity to engage with a different audience every night while providing a special experience for our customers, colleagues, and all live entertainment fans in the New England area.”

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Crossroads Presents

Boston-based concert promoter Crossroads Presents is a joint venture with Live Nation Entertainment that works locally to develop bands into tomorrow’s headliners with a wide range of venues from 476 cap to 2700.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $160.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-CNS

CFG-CORP