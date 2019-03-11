Indigo Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch Partner to Meet Sustainability Goals for Rice Production

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indigo Agriculture, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, and Anheuser-Busch, the country’s leading brewer, have announced a partnership focused on sustainable rice production. Indigo has committed to delivering 2.2 million bushels of Indigo Rice™ to Anheuser-Busch that is grown with specific environmental attributes. Growers contracting with Indigo to produce rice for Anheuser-Busch will reduce water and nitrogen used by 10% and achieve at least 10% savings in greenhouse gas emissions compared to state benchmarks. This partnership is the first of-its-kind to offer growers an end-to-end solution that incentivizes the commercial production of sustainable rice.

“ Anheuser-Busch is leading the food and beverage industry in meeting consumer demand for sustainably-grown ingredients,” said David Perry, Indigo’s CEO. “ Indigo is leveraging its end-to-end, integrated approach to agriculture to grow, capture, and preserve the value of sustainably produced ingredients. We are thrilled to partner with Anheuser-Busch, a company that shares our vision for beneficial agriculture, to create meaningful value for the growing community and higher quality options for consumers. By collaborating with leaders across the supply chain, we’re conserving natural resources, preserving farmland for future generations, and producing healthier final products.”

" Sustainability isn't just part of our business, it is our business. Partnering with Indigo to source rice with unique environmental attributes rewards our farming community for adopting sustainable agricultural practices and incentivizes further innovation,” said Ingrid De Ryck, Vice President, Procurement and Sustainability, Anheuser-Busch. “ Most importantly, this trailblazing collaboration supports three of Anheuser-Busch’s 2025 Sustainability Goals by advancing smart agriculture, watershed health, and carbon emissions reductions.”

Anheuser-Busch has proudly supported farmers and the agricultural community for generations. The company buys rice from all over the U.S., and mills approximately 2.6 million pounds of rice a day at a company-owned facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The brewer is the largest end user of rice in the United States, and rice is a key ingredient in their leading beers. Rice helps provide a clean, crisp taste, and has been part of the Budweiser recipe since 1876. Budweiser has stayed true to the original recipe since it was first introduced, and rice is a prized ingredient in both the Budweiser and Bud Light recipes.

“ Indigo’s field teams, data collection tools, and commitment to grower profitability make them the ideal partner to source rice with lower environmental impact,” said Jess Newman, Director of Agronomy for Anheuser-Busch. “ Beyond the sustainability gains, we are excited that this partnership is a win-win for grower profitability. Growers can earn a premium for progressive practices, save on water and nutrient input costs, and realize yield increases due to the Indigo microbial seed treatment for rice. By creating a market for rice grown with innovative practices, we are delighted to empower and support our growers as they continue to move the industry forward on farm efficiency.”

Indigo’s full suite of microbial and digital offerings, trained on-farm professionals, and data analysis capabilities allow the company to guarantee identity preservation and transparency in the planting, growing, and delivery of rice to meet defined thresholds for sustainability. With Indigo microbial technology and data-driven agronomic support, growers are able to improve rice yield while reducing the use of chemicals, irrigation, and fertilizers. Anheuser-Busch will leverage these capabilities to assure a high-quality final product, meeting consumer demands for thoughtful sourcing and preservation of the environment, while enabling growers to earn more for their grain.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 15 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

ABOUT INDIGO

Indigo harnesses nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. Applying innovative technologies across the agricultural supply chain, Indigo is working to bring about a more beneficial agricultural system that improves grower profitability, as well as environmental and consumer health. Growers working with the company are offered an integrated solution, including beneficial plant microbes, agronomic insights, and data in support of regenerative and sustainable growing practices. Growers and buyers are then connected directly by Indigo through a marketplace and hauling platform to bring high quality harvests to market. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; Sydney, Australia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil. For more information on Indigo Agriculture, please visit www.indigoag.com and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.