Mars and WWE® Expand Multi-Year Partnership

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Mars, Incorporated today announced an expanded partnership where SNICKERS® and SKITTLES® will receive significant visibility and consumer engagement across WWE’s global platforms beginning at WrestleMania, one of the largest sports and entertainment events in the world.

For the fourth consecutive year, SNICKERS® will serve as the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania, which will take place Sunday, April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium and stream live around the world on WWE Network, WWE’s award-winning streaming service. SNICKERS®’ presenting partnership of WrestleMania will once again feature WWE Superstars promoting the brand’s popular ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign in custom content produced by WWE. The creative will air in WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown Live® on USA Network, and in WrestleMania on WWE Network. This content will also appear across WWE’s global digital and social platforms, including WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the #1 most viewed sports channel and #2 most viewed channel in the world.

“WWE Superstars can’t perform in the ring and live up to their larger-than-life personalities if they’re hungry,” said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS®. “We’re thrilled to be back for the fourth consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania, making sure that no one across WWE’s passionate fan base is hungry when getting their WrestleMania fix.”

“WWE is thrilled to expand our partnership with Mars and provide two marquee brands, SNICKERS® and SKITTLES®, with valuable exposure across our global platforms,” said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Head of International. “SNICKERS® will once again leverage the massive platform and global fan base that WrestleMania provides as we bring their ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign to life in new and creative ways.”

As part of the broadened relationship, SNICKERS® has released five limited edition Hunger Bars with WWE that include the catchphrases of five Superstars on the packaging:

The Miz = Awesome

Lana = Ravishing

Bobby Roode = Glorious

AJ Styles = Phenomenal

Rusev = Brute

The bars will be available beginning next Monday, March 18 through mid-April exclusively at Dollar General® stores across the country. Fans can also look out for a special digital coupon on SNICKERS® singles items, as well as a digital “Superstar-Yourself” experience on DollarGeneral.com.

The partnership will also include a SNICKERS® brand presence at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s five-day, interactive fan festival at Pier 12 in Brooklyn, NY, plus custom digital and social content sponsorships on WWE.com and YouTube as part of a multi-platform media campaign.

Continuing the relationship, SKITTLES® will serve as the presenting partner of WWE’s Hell in a Cell event this September. This will include cross-platform promotion via WWE’s global media channels, a co-branded custom integration that will air in the telecast, and additional partnership activations that will be unveiled in the coming months.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 27 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: WWE Network; major distribution agreements; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including, without limitation, claims relating to CTE; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our revolving credit facility; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the relatively small public “float” of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.