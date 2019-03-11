AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s The Dan Patrick Show Signs Multi-Year Extension with STATS for Expanded Sports Research Coverage

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced the extension of a deal with AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s The Dan Patrick Show to provide extended research support throughout broadcast coverage.

With the extension, STATS will continue delivering real-time research support across major North American sports leagues, including the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball (men’s and women’s), college football and more. The deal includes access to STATS’ “Bullet Points,” which provide deeper, more meaningful pre-game facts for the MLB and NFL.

“We are thrilled to extend our agreement with The Dan Patrick Show, a sports broadcast with a strong and faithful fan following,” said Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at STATS. “This agreement continues a long-standing relationship between STATS and The Dan Patrick Show, and providing their viewers with the in-depth sports coverage and analysis that the modern fan has come to expect. As STATS rolls out our next generation of fast and accurate sports products powered by artificial intelligence, we know our relationship with The Dan Patrick show will reach more fans with meaningful content.”

The Dan Patrick Show is AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s critically-acclaimed syndicated radio, podcast and television sports talk show, hosted by legendary sportscaster personality Dan Patrick. The show is televised each weekday from 9 a.m. – noon ET on AT&T AUDIENCE Network DIRECTV Ch. 239 and can be heard on Fox Sports Radio Network, SiriusXM Radio and PodcastOne on The Dan Patrick Show app.

STATS’ research and broadcast team is the leader in on-air sports coverage support, providing in-depth data and research to most of the top sports broadcasts worldwide. As part of this agreement, The Dan Patrick Show will have access to STATS’ around-the-clock research team for additional statistical support. Backed by an award-winning artificial intelligence and data science team, STATS continues to invest in delivering deeper, more meaningful stories to sports fans at an even faster rate.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

About AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Always Original. Always Bold. Never Ordinary. AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings fresh, provocative content exclusively to DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV NOW customers. It’s committed to pushing the envelope with a growing slate of critically acclaimed original series.

Its latest lineup includes an adaptation of Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” and conspiracy thriller “Condor.” Original comedies include “Loudermilk” and the industry-first polyamorous romcom “You Me Her.” AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings viewers real drama with its original documentaries “Give Us This Day” and “Beacons of Hope” and intimate celebrity interviews on “Off Camera with Sam Jones.” “The Dan Patrick Show” and “The Rich Eisen Show” offer sports fans live, daily news from renowned sports journalists. And “Undeniable with Dan Patrick” puts viewers front row for in-depth chats with sports icons like Ray Lewis and Oscar De La Hoya. Plus, music fans can see exclusive concerts by today’s hottest artists on AUDIENCE Music. It’s original entertainment you won’t see anywhere else.