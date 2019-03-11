U.S. Navy Partners with Sarcos Robotics for Powered Full-Body Exoskeletons and Inspection Robots to Optimize Shipyard Operations

SALT LAKE CITY & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sarcos Robotics, a global leader in robotic systems that augment rather than replace humans working in the industrial, public safety and military sectors, announced its partnership with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF) to evaluate and deploy robotic technologies, including full-body, powered exoskeletons and man-portable inspection robots, for use in naval shipyards.

“Sarcos is revolutionizing the robotics industry and redefining the workforce of the future by developing robots that enhance human productivity, while increasing worker safety,” said Ben Wolff, chairman and CEO of Sarcos Robotics. “We look forward to partnering with the Navy to evaluate and deploy our advanced robotic systems to meet the needs of the Navy’s vision for the shipyard of the future.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sarcos and PSNS & IMF will evaluate Sarcos’ Guardian™ XO® battery-powered full-body exoskeleton as well as its Guardian™ S inspection robot for use across a wide variety of unstructured, challenging work environments and tasks. Areas of initial focus will be manipulation of heavy items, use of power tools and inspection of confined spaces, all of which are intended to support the maintenance, modernization and retirement of ships and submarines, enabling workers to get their jobs done more safely, faster and more cost effectively.

“This partnership provides an exciting opportunity for the shipyard to develop innovative solutions to improve our work while providing a safer, more ergonomic work environment for our employees,” said Capt. Howard Markle, commander of PSNS & IMF. PSNS & IMF employs more than 14,000 sailors and civilian personnel who accomplish the Command's mission to maintain, modernize and retire the U.S. Navy's fleet.

The collaboration with PSNS & IMF follows Sarcos’ recent announcement regarding its collaboration with the U.S. Air Force regarding its highly anticipated Guardian XO exoskeleton robot. Sarcos’ Guardian XO is the world’s first full-body, powered industrial exoskeleton capable of enabling a human operator to safely lift and manipulate up to 200 pounds for extended work sessions. Sarcos plans to begin shipping Guardian XO to customers in 2020. Additional exploration for applications suited for the Guardian S robotic mobile platform, aimed to improve worker safety and enhance efficiency by providing inspection and surveillance capabilities in challenging environments, will also be pursued as part of the collaboration.

ABOUT SARCOS ROBOTICS

Sarcos Robotics is the world’s leader in mobile, dexterous, tele-operated robots that combine human intelligence, instinct and judgment with robotic strength, endurance and precision to augment worker performance. Leveraging more than 25 years of research and development, Sarcos makes revolutionary robotics products designed to save lives, reduce injury and improve productivity, including the Sarcos® Guardian™ S, Guardian™ GT, and Guardian™ XO®. Sarcos is revolutionizing a myriad of industries by deploying robots that will create the safest, most productive and cost-effective work force in the world. Sarcos’ investors include Caterpillar, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. Sarcos is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional offices in the Seattle area. For more information please visit www.sarcos.com.