Inspire Federal Credit Union Eliminates Legacy Core, Goes Live with NYMBUS for Digital Innovation & Growth

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, the world’s most advanced revenue and technology solutions company, today announced the successful business transformation of core, Internet banking, mobile banking and payment solutions for Inspire Federal Credit Union. Understanding that innovation must happen immediately to compete and survive, the Credit Union selected NYMBUS for its modern technology, open architecture and cultural fit.

“Inspire’s conversion to NYMBUS marks another historic milestone for this industry, as more financial institutions realize the urgency in adopting new technologies that will support growth while delivering a better end-user experience,” said NYMBUS President David Mitchell. “The time to act is now, and our growing client base proves that digital transformation is possible with the right technology partner.”

Inspire is one of the most progressive, full-service institutions serving the financial needs of the Bucks County, Pennsylvania community since 1936. Under the leadership of President and CEO Jim Merrill, the Credit Union has pursued a focused and aggressive approach to relationship-based banking and now serves over 15,000 members.

Recognizing the need for a modern, secure and consumer-centric platform, NYMBUS’ digital-first product suite was selected by the Credit Union to efficiently scale its business with today’s growing member demands. Built with an open architecture and flexible application programming interfaces (APIs), it has allowed the Credit Union to eliminate 15 technology vendors as a result of the conversion and rapidly offer new, cutting edge products and services to their market.

“NYMBUS’ world-class solutions are exactly the foundation we needed to accelerate our digital reach and serve an expanding membership,” said Merrill. “I was confident when we selected NYMBUS to transform our credit union that they were the only partner of choice with a visionary approach to banking in today’s digital age. Coupled with the most modern product suite available on the market, some of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with in my career, and an exceptional conversion, we could not have made a better decision selecting NYMBUS as our long-term partner.”

Inspire selected NYMBUS SmartCore®, a cloud-based core platform, to provide a single, quality digital experience for its customers. The Credit Union also implemented NYMBUS SmartDigital™ for Internet and mobile banking and NYMBUS SmartPayments™ for debit card processing and fraud protection. The digital-first product suite allows Inspire to unify all the required banking functions into one solution, enabling a multi-channel member experience, while automating and simplifying back-end processes and workflows for its employees.

About NYMBUS

NYMBUS provides the world’s most advanced revenue and technology solutions for today’s financial institutions. From SmartCore, SmartDigital and SmartPayments, our flagship digital technology platforms, to SmartLaunch™, our full-service and standalone digital brand alternative, NYMBUS enables financial institutions to digitally transform their businesses. For more information visit NYMBUS.com.

About Inspire Federal Credit Union

Inspire Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Bucks First Federal Credit Union, is a progressive financial institution that has been serving the financial needs of Bucks County residents since 1936. Originally chartered to serve local educators, the credit union has evolved into a full-service financial institution serving Bucks County, Penn. As a result of inspired relationships, Inspire was voted the ‘Best of Bucks’ Credit Union in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 by the Bucks County community.