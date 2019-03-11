IndianOil Selects Emerson to Modernize Refinery to Meet Low Emissions Fuel Standards

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology and engineering company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has signed multiple contracts totaling $12 million with India’s largest commercial oil company, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, to modernize operations and emissions programs at the company’s refineries.

Under the contracts, Emerson will serve as automation contractor, combining its deep refining expertise and advanced technologies to help IndianOil meet the country’s new Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) low-sulfur emissions standards, which take effect in April 2020. The BS-VI emission standards mandate a maximum sulfur content of 10 parts-per-million, which matches best practices set by Europe, the United States and other countries, and include limits on carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

“Companies that leverage automation technologies and digital transformation programs will have a significant advantage in their goal of reaching Top Quartile performance,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “IndianOil has long been a valued customer of Emerson, and we are proud to provide them with the technology and expertise they require to meet these new fuel regulations while also modernizing operations.”

The project will upgrade 14 different process units, including diesel hydro-treating units designed to reduce sulfur content and octane-boosting units either being installed or augmented with desulfurization technologies.

As the country’s largest commercial enterprise with a workforce of more than 33,000, IndianOil plays a significant role in fueling the development of the economy. With a mandate to ensure India's energy security and self-sufficiency in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, IndianOil impacts the entire hydrocarbon value chain, including refining, pipeline transportation, marketing of petroleum products, exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and petrochemicals.

To help IndianOil reach its goals, Emerson will install advanced technologies, including DeltaVTM distributed control systems; DeltaV safety instrumented systems and AMS asset management software; WirelessHART®-enabled instruments; wired field instruments including pressure, temperature and flow sensors; control and isolation valves; and gas analyzers. Emerson will also provide installation, commissioning, factory-acceptance testing and training support services for IndianOil’s refineries in Panipat, Vadodara, Haldia and Bongaigaon.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

