International Bank Selects Zayo for Wavelength Connectivity

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An international bank has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for wavelength connectivity. The solution will support the bank’s corporate network expansion in the U.S. and need for future capacity requirements.

The dedicated wavelength solution will connect approximately 10 locations for the customer primarily on the East Coast.

Global banks and financial services companies continue to move to fiber-based solutions for their bandwidth-intensive functions, including secure file sharing, large file transfers, business intelligence applications and data analysis. Zayo is well positioned to provide secure, high-capacity, low-latency solutions over its owned network and to most major international financial centers via its Global Reach partnerships. In addition, Zayo’s extensive metro fiber networks directly connect to the majority of third-party and enterprise-owned data centers that financial services providers leverage.

“The sale is an excellent illustration of our vertical segment approach deepening a relationship with an existing customer,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “They worked closely with the customer to develop this unique solution, which will enable the bank to continue to scale their network across a strategic geography.”

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

