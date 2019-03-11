Five Credit Unions Select Member Driven Technologies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that First Abilene Federal Credit Union, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, Greenville Federal Credit Union, CODE Credit Union and Henrico Federal Credit Union have selected MDT to host the Episys® platform and provide critical IT solutions for their institutions.

First Abilene Federal Credit Union is based in Abilene, Texas, and has recently experienced significant scale. After a 40-percent asset growth and a nearly 30-percent membership increase over the last seven years, the credit union identified the need for a core provider that could better support these new volumes with greater efficiencies. After a comprehensive search process, the credit union selected MDT.

Troy Kyle, CEO of First Abilene FCU, explained, “Our core system is the lifeblood of our institution, connecting multiple channels and impacting our overall profitability. As financial services have evolved, we realized our current core provider could not effectively keep up with the rapid pace of change. MDT and Symitar stood out above all other providers we considered because of their ability to streamline and automate once manual processes and support our growth with ease.”

Lebanon, Oregon-based Linn-Co Federal Credit Union has been delivering financial services to the Linn County community since 1956. During its search for a strong technology partner and core provider that could keep up with member expectations, the credit union was also impressed with MDT and Symitar.

Carol Cromwell, CEO of Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, added, “The foundation for our search in finding a new core system was strongly based on versatility, user-friendliness and continuous technical advancement. As we continue to push forward in expanding our boundaries and membership, we realized we needed a core system provider and strategic business partner like MDT who has a proven track record, shares common values and possesses the talent to support our growth and flexibility in delivering the products and services our members desire.”

Greenville Federal Credit Union, based in Greenville, South Carolina, has been serving the Greenville community since 1968. The credit union was looking for a new core partner that could deliver high levels of integration and improve the member experience.

Paul Hughes, president of Greenville Federal Credit Union, explained, “When searching for a new core system provider, we wanted a partner that could provide the efficiencies and integration in the back office while also enhancing the ways in which we connect and interact with our members. After an exhaustive search, we decided that MDT and Symitar are the best fits for our growth and member service and engagement goals.”

“As the industry continues the trend toward outsourcing to maximize efficiencies, simplify processes and automate manual tasks, MDT remains committed to being a reliable yet innovative partner that puts our credit union clients at the center,” stated Larry Nichols, president and chief executive officer of MDT. “We look forward to working with the five forward-thinking institutions that recently selected MDT, as they acknowledge that investing in technology is necessary to remaining relevant to members and solidifying a competitive advantage.”

About Member Driven Technologies

MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.