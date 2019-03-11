Aesthetic Management Partners Secures Exclusive Distribution Deal for NeoGen Nitrogen Plasma Technology in the U.S.

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aesthetic Management Partners, a business accelerator that delivers growth and innovation strategies in the aesthetic industry, announced today that it secured a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement for the NeoGen PSR Nitrogen Plasma System in the U.S. Aesthetic Management Partners will direct all sales and customer support for the NeoGen PSR nationwide product launch in Q2 2019.

“ We are excited to work with Aesthetic Management Partners as we officially launch NeoGen PSR in the U.S. market,” said Max Humber, CEO of Energist Medical. “ After many months of interviewing multiple companies, we chose Aesthetic Management Partners as our exclusive U.S. partner. We look forward to leveraging their innovative strategies for educating the clinical community about the unique benefits of NeoGen PSR.”

“ We are proud to launch the NeoGen PSR system in the U.S. market,” said Erik Dowell, CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners. “ We have the rare opportunity of launching brand new innovative technology that is already proven; it is backed by seven FDA indications and incredible clinical data. We look forward to offering this next generation technology to patients and our physician partners as we continue to focus on products that deliver optimum clinical outcomes for patients.”

NeoGen PSR Nitrogen Plasma system delivers controlled heating to the total architecture of the skin, stimulating an elegant physiological wound healing response, without creating an open wound. Unlike ablative technologies, there is no epidermal vaporization or charring during treatment. NeoGen PSR produces a unique thermal profile that penetrates the superficial and deeper levels of the dermis to produce a wound healing response and return the tissue to a more juvenile state.

To learn more about NeoGen, please contact the Aesthetic Management Partners team at: https://www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com/contact-us.

ABOUT ENERGIST

Energist is a UK privately owned company, who manufactures energy devices for the medical aesthetic industry. Since 1999, when the company was founded, Energist has successfully developed and manufactured several clinically effective technologies, including UltraPlus (Variable Pulse Light), I-Lipo (Low Level Laser), and more recently NeoGen (Nitrogen Plasma). Energist’s route to market is to form real partnerships with distribution companies who put the patient at the heart of their business.

ABOUT AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS

Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is a business accelerator for leading aesthetics manufacturers. AMP provides a comprehensive ecosystem of business support including sales, engineering, network of physicians, branding, marketing, clinical and customer service to enhance the reach and growth of companies in the aesthetics industry. Physicians gain access to carefully curated product lines that will help their practice continue to provide innovative procedures and great results for their patients. Manufacturers gain access to a management team with a proven track record of success, nationwide distribution, branding, marketing, sales and clinical support. To learn more about AMP, please visit: ampgrowth.net.