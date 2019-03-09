Uber and Opportunity Hub Partner for SXSW 2019 to Drive Diversity, Equity & Inclusion-As-A-Service Initiative

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opportunity Hub today announced it’s new DEIS platform offering focused on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion-As-A-Service for tech companies, startups, venture funds and beyond during its 4th annual HBCU@SXSW during SXSW 2019, the largest interactive technology festival on the planet.

The company has partnered with Uber, OHUB’s first DEIS partner, and will work together to:

Source and hire Black talent through OHUB@Campus and HBCU@SXSW programs which include the implementation of Codepath, a software engineering curriculum created to help reduce educational inequity in tech.

Host ‘go-to -market’ events in four 'to be announced' cities across the U.S.

Launch a social impact initiative to amplify Black technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors including an online and in-app ‘round-up to donate campaign’ later this year to support the expansion of OHUB’s new foundation, it’s university relations programs, and coding boot camp scholarships.

OHUB’s announcement includes a DEIS VIP reception sponsored by Uber, Living Cities, Kauffman Foundation and Surdna Foundation on Saturday, March 9th, from 7-8pm, at the JW Marriott, prior to its 5th Annual Inclusive Innovators, Investors & Influencers Dinner & Awards, the placement of a full-page ad in the SXSWORLD Magazine that will be received by over 500,000 delegates; and by hosting the first annual DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) party with Capital Factory on Sunday, March 10th, from 7-11pm in which attendees must sign this pledge to enter:

I am open to learning about racial equity in tech, startups and venture capital

I will support Black ecosystem building organizations at some level

I will hire Black talent for paid roles when financially able

I will invest in Black startups and funds when economically viable

DEIS works with high growth startups, venture funds, and major corporates to operationalize diversity, equity & inclusion across its corporate governance, human resources, procurement, corporate innovation, go-to-market, and social impact.

“ OHUB is proud to partner with Uber as its first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion As A Service (DEIS) client partner. Uber is the archetype of our target customers who are authentically committed to ensuring that technologists and entrepreneurs of color are equitably represented in the future of work in the fourth industrial revolution,” says Rodney Sampson CEO and Chairman of Opportunity Hub.

Bernard Coleman III, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion for Uber mirrors Sampson’s sentiments, “ We are excited to announce our expanded strategic partnership with OHUB. The work and impact by OHUB are of paramount importance to Uber and more importantly, to the tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems. Tech has a transformative power of innovation and this partnership will further enable Uber to connect with the best and brightest rising talent who will help us solve the challenges of tomorrow.”

About Opportunity Hub

Opportunity Hub (OHUB) is the world’s leading inclusive innovation (tech), entrepreneurship (startup) and investment (venture) ecosystem building platform. OHUB’s DEIS services, products, programs and private equity investment thesis ensure that socially and economically disadvantaged communities of color are exposed to the future of work, pursue and gain high demand tech skills and careers, launch and grow high growth startups, access early-stage capital and invest in exclusive investment opportunities traditionally reserved for the affluent. This is the definitive path out of generational poverty, into the middle class, multi-generational wealth creation and beyond. Located in Atlanta, OHUB works globally with major tech companies including Uber, Facebook, and Comcast. For more information on OHUB, visit https://opportunityhub.co/.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information on Uber, visit https://www.uber.com/about/.