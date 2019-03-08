KBRA Assigns Final Ratings to Ellington CLO IV, Ltd.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns final ratings to two classes of notes issued by Ellington CLO IV, Ltd. (Ellington CLO IV).

Ellington CLO IV is cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managed by Ellington CLO Management LLC (the collateral manager), it has a two-year reinvestment period and the legal final maturity is April 15, 2029. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels, four levels of coverage tests including par value and interest coverage tests, excess spread, and an interest diversion test.

The collateral in Ellington CLO IV will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The expected total portfolio par amount is $475 million. The collateral manager has identified 100% of the collateral for the target portfolio which has exposures to 100 obligors with a K-WARF of 3566. This represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately B-. The expected average life of the portfolio is approximately six years when adjusting for reinvestments. The portfolio is expected to have at least 85% first lien senior secured notes and a maximum of 15% second lien or senior unsecured loans.

Ellington CLO Management LLC was formed on February 1, 2017 and serves as a collateral manager for three other CLOs. The collateral manager is an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, LLC (EMG), which will provide services to the collateral manager. EMG has $7.4 billion in assets under management as of October 2018. It was founded in 1994 and currently employs over 160 professionals including 65 portfolio management and research professionals. EMG’s core strategies include RMBS, CMBS, leveraged loans, CLOs, mortgage derivatives, consumer loans, and non-performing loans. It is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT with offices in London and New York.

The Class A Notes have par subordination of 50% and 15% cushion on the senior overcollateralization test. The preliminary rating on the Class A Notes represents timely interest and ultimate principal.

The Combination Notes carry a principal only rating which represents ultimate payment of the initial principal amount by legal final maturity. The Combination Notes hold the following components:

Class Initial Amount Class D-2 $5,700,000 Class E-2 $3,050,000 Class F-2 $150,000 Subordinated Notes $1,620,000

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Global Structured Credit Rating Methodology published on August 7, 2018.

Class Preliminary Rating Initial Principal Amount Certificate Type Class A AAA (sf) $237,500,000 Principal and Interest Combination Notes BBB+ (sf) $10,000,000 Principal Only

