KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for February

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for February.

Marketplace consumer loan performance was mixed last month. KBRA’s Tier 1 Index continued to underperform, with annualized net losses rising to 5.92%. Meanwhile, performance in KBRA’s Tier 2 Index improved in February, with net losses falling to 12.72%. Finally, unusually high recoveries in Avant’s (AVNT) 2016-17 vintage pools in January led to a sharp decline in last month’s Tier 3 net loss rate. However, recoveries normalized in February, leading to a 636bp rise in annualized net losses versus January.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.