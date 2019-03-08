Mastercard Advances Cross-Border Capabilities with Acquisition of Transfast

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Transfast, a global cross-border account-to-account money transfer network.

Transfast will complement Mastercard’s wide range of payment solutions by increasing worldwide connectivity in the account-to-account space, enhancing compliance capabilities and offering more robust foreign exchange tools. Transfast currently supports the Mastercard Send solution for business-to-business and person-to-person payment services.

“We believe Transfast gives us the strongest platform to immediately enhance our cross-border capabilities and further deliver on our strategy,” said Michael Miebach, chief product officer for Mastercard. “The addition of Transfast adds to our leading position in meeting business, government and consumer payments needs – whether B2B, P2P or other flows. Today’s news cements our collaboration and sets the stage to provide our customers a unique, ready-to-go solution upon closing.”

Greater Transparency, Enhanced Connectivity

When businesses send cross-border payments to their vendors and partners, they face higher costs, compliance requirements, and limited predictability of when the transaction will be completed. The combination of Mastercard and Transfast will offer applications that solve these challenges and provide greater transparency and certainty in such transactions.

It will also support financial institutions, digital platforms and other partners as they provide people and businesses the ability to send and receive money how and when they want to virtually any end point across more than 100 markets.

“There are substantial synergies with Mastercard for even further growth across our products,” said Samish Kumar, CEO of Transfast. “Over the past 12 years, we have grown our capabilities to connect, track and settle transactions with almost every bank around the world via our curated and extensive network. We’ve worked in support of Mastercard Send and this feels like the natural next step in our relationship.”

Prior to this announcement, Mastercard lapsed its offer for Earthport in order to focus on the integration and expansion of Transfast.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction, which is anticipated to close in the second half of 2019, is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

About Transfast

Transfast is a global cross-border payments network provider that covers over 125 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, Americas and Australia. Our proprietary payment network, consisting of direct integrations with 300+ banks and other financial institutions enables person-to-person, business-to-person and business-to-business payments services to our partners via APIs, SFTP, web and mobile product applications. Our applications deliver compliance, risk management, currency conversion, liquidity management and multi-format messaging solutions to our clients, which include banks, financial institutions, e-commerce companies, and service marketplaces, as well as small businesses and individual consumers.

Transfast is backed by GCP Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm managing three active funds with $1.4 billion in committed capital with financial technology as one of its core focus areas, and Apis Partners, a private equity investment firm managing two active funds focused on growth stage financial services, financial technology and financial infrastructure businesses.

