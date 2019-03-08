Stockman Bank Selects NCR Digital Banking to Digitize Bank Experience for Growing Business Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company for the financial industry, today announced that Stockman Bank selected NCR Digital Banking to attract and retain profitable business banking relationships with a compelling new digital experience.

Stockman is Montana's largest privately-owned community bank, serving the needs of businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals, and empowering customers with the tools to invest, grow and manage their money wherever and whenever they want. That’s particularly important as building financially strong businesses increases profitability for the bank, its community and its customers.

Stockman intends to digitize all aspects of the bank from core accounts like checking, savings and money markets to credit, loans, insurance, wealth and more. NCR Digital Banking offered a complete answer for the bank allowing Stockman to lower costs and deliver a compelling digital experience.

“Stockman is a leading main street bank that understands how to drive value through its digital strategy. Today more than ever, that includes being able to provide solutions to the growing needs of business clients through innovative and full-service digital capabilities,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “NCR already has strong assets and we are increasing our investment in Digital Banking.”

NCR offers a top-rated mobile banking application, a proven track record of support and a forward-looking roadmap of product enhancements, including experience groups, card management, business banking and more. NCR teamed up with ModusBox to support Stockman’s digital transformation strategy and formally expanded its relationship to serve additional banks and credit unions across the U.S.

“At Stockman Bank, our mission is to keep local businesses competitive and innovative,” said Bill Coffee, CEO, Stockman Bank. “Working with NCR and ModusBox allows us to meet the needs of all of our customers from an open, integrated platform.”

“ModusBox and NCR understand the community financial institution market better than anyone else,” said David Wexler, CEO, ModusBox. “Building on success for forward-thinking clients like Stockman Bank, we envision being able to drive better customer experiences for more institutions with our combined digital experience.”

About Stockman Bank

Stockman is a family owned, community bank with locations throughout Montana and are committed to enriching the lives of Montanans and helping our communities succeed with 34 full-service banks and over 100 ATMs across the state for convenience.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation