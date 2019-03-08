Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Trading in TTF Natural Gas and JKM LNG (Platts) Contracts

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced record trading in February in the TTF Natural Gas and JKM LNG (Platts) contracts.

TTF futures and options combined hit an open interest (OI) record of 1.47m lots in February and hit a volume record of 968.69 TWh. TTF options traded at a record 126.38 TWh during the month, including hitting a record 40.58 TWh on February 21, 2019, an increase of 55% compared to the previous single day trading record for TTF from November 2017. Average daily volume (ADV) and OI in TTF futures and options combined are up 47% and 74%, respectively, in February 2019, versus February 2018. ICE reports OI net in line with standard industry practice.

JKM LNG (Platts) futures traded a record 26,552 lots in February and hit an OI record of 30,795 lots on February 28, 2019. ADV and OI in JKM LNG (Platts) are up 395% and 164%, respectively, in February 2019, versus February 2018. JKM LNG (Platts) Average Price Options launched on March 4, 2019, and have become the first ever cleared JKM options. The trade was a Winter 2019 $9 Call for 25 lots.

“Back in February 2010, ICE identified TTF as an emerging natural gas hub. Today TTF has grown into the most liquid European natural gas benchmark, alongside NBP. With its continued record trading activity, TTF has strong potential to become the global natural gas benchmark,” said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director, Utility Markets at Intercontinental Exchange. “JKM LNG (Platts) continues to break new records as one of the fastest growing natural gas benchmarks and the most liquid Asian natural gas benchmark.”

As home to the broadest range of natural gas benchmarks, ICE plays a leading role in providing access to price transparency and data to allow the market to navigate and risk manage the globalization of natural gas and the ongoing transition in energy markets.

