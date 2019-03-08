Esri partners with 3LOG Systems to bring the power of location intelligence to forestry management

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced a partnership with 3LOG Systems, the makers of the preeminent log inventory management solution in the world forestry marketplace. Together, Esri and 3LOG will offer the long-awaited capability of incorporating log inventory management with spatial analytics technology for a complete log chain-of-custody solution. The ability to track and visualize forestry assets at every point along the supply chain allows natural resource managers to make decisions that are more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.

"3LOG Systems is very excited to be partnering with Esri to the benefit of all of our customers," said Hassan Farzadeh, CEO of 3LOG Systems. "We have many of our users asking for a deeper integration with the Esri platform beyond the typical ETL [extract, transform, and load] process. This will allow our architectures to be linked at the programmatic level."

The forest industry's continual drive toward efficiency has opened the door for much-needed improvements in tracking every tree, from seedling to mill. Supply chain management, log theft prevention, Forest Sustainability Certification (FSC), and mill forecasting can all be better addressed through the addition of the geospatial component of 3LOG's existing solutions.

"Esri is happy to partner with 3LOG to meet our customers' needs," said Scot McQueen, Esri commercial forestry account manager. "The newly developed integration of our spatial analytics capabilities and 3LOG's top-notch solutions is destined to create innovative approaches to how our forests are managed."

To learn more about how location intelligence is helping the forestry industry to modernize its supply chains, visit www.esri.com/en-us/industries/natural-resources/segments/forestry.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About 3LOG Systems

3LOG provides electronic tickets/chain-of-custody, inventory, contract management, sales, invoicing, settlement, and reporting at over 500 locations around the world. Our customers are some of the most recognized names in the industry and include TIMOs, REITs, softwood, hardwood, pulp & paper, pellets, OSB/panel, biomass/utilities, recycle and other wood related companies. Visit us at www.3log.com.

